An Associated Press article from Wednesday set off X users for what they considered to be an effort to protect President Biden.

The article titled "Biden at 81: Often sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful" focused on comments from reportedly two dozen people within the president’s social circle who described a conflicting private and public image.

"He is often sharp and focused. But he also has moments, particularly later in the evening, when his thoughts seem jumbled and he trails off mid-sentence or seems confused. Sometimes he doesn’t grasp the finer points of policy details. He occasionally forgets people’s names, stares blankly and moves slowly around the room," AP reported.

It continued, "But sometimes, Biden speaks so softly that it is difficult to make out his words even with a microphone. He’ll stop mid-sentence and trail off during speeches. At other times he runs the room, leading the audience, joking and shaking hands with thrilled supporters, in clear command of the moment. His gait is often stiff, but sometimes he jogs."

The story and its headline spurred intense mockery along with comparisons to CNN’s infamous "fiery but mostly peaceful protest" graphic outside a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin.

"’Senile but mostly sharp’ is the new ‘fiery but mostly peaceful,’" Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik remarked.

"’I don't understand why people are blaming the media,’" RedState senior editor Joe Cunningham wrote sarcastically.

"The AP is really doing this…" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lamented.

"Not satire," The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon declared.

The Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross joked, "Airplane pilot: Sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful."

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton commented, "I sometimes forget how corrupt the legacy media are. Thanks to the AP for reminding me."

The AP headline followed ongoing concerns over Biden’s age and mental acuity after his first presidential debate against Donald Trump. Several media outlets soon began calling for Biden to step down ahead of the election.

Some reporters have also admitted recognizing age-related issues regarding the president before the debate but ultimately deciding not to pursue them for fear of contributing to a "right-wing talking point."

"Biden’s age was also a right-wing talking point for years, something the White House was quick to point out to reporters, which may have inadvertently turned off any serious investigation," CNN reported.

