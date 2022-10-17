Expand / Collapse search
Biden ridiculed for spelling out ‘dot’ in website URL: ‘He will literally read any words’

Biden previously announced student loan handouts of up to $10,000 for people earning under $125,000 a year

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
President Biden spelled out the website URL for his student debt handout plan and its fraud reporting site during his public announcement on its launch Monday.

President Biden faced backlash from yet another embarrassing gaffe on Monday while trying to share a website to stop fraud in his student debt handouts plan.

Biden announced the launch of an online application portal for those earning less than $125,000 per year receive up to $10,000 in handouts. Regarding criticisms of the plan, Biden also promoted the Federal Trade Commission’s website for reporting fraud.

However, Biden stumbled along promoting the FTC’s website, spelling out the word "dot" while giving the URL.

"If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud…report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov," Biden said, for the website reportfraud.ftc.gov.

President Biden speaks about infrastructure investments at the LA Metro, D Line (Purple) Extension Transit Project - Section 3, in Los Angeles.

President Biden speaks about infrastructure investments at the LA Metro, D Line (Purple) Extension Transit Project - Section 3, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

BIDEN OFFICIALS PRESSED ON INFLATION AS PRICES REMAIN HIGH AHEAD OF MIDTERMS: ‘THAT’S POLITICAL SPIN’ 

The gaffe was mocked by social media users as the latest example of Biden having trouble speaking in public.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted, "Biden is so gone that he will literally read ANY WORDS they put on the teleprompter in front of him. ‘reportfraud D-O-T F-T-C dot gov.’"

"Glassy-eyed Biden gets another absolute ass kicking from the teleprompter," CRTV engagement director Jason Howerton wrote.

"Stand strong, Joe! You're the only thing standing between us and Kamala," YouTuber Todd Masson joked.

Biden White House quietly changes rules to student loan scheme: Lisa Boothe Video

"Can't make this up. They put the word ‘dot’ in the teleprompter and he literally got so confused he spelt it out instead of just saying ‘dot,’" RNC Research rapid response director Tommy Pigott wrote.

"Joe Biden spelled out D-O-T that’s the . in an [web] address today. He really is Ron Burgandy," Radio host Clay Travis tweeted.

TWITTER ERUPTS AFTER BIDEN TELLS REPORTER GAS IN CALIFORNIA HAS ‘ALWAYS BEEN $7 A GALLON 

Biden was also attacked on Monday for arguing that gas in California has "always" been $7 per gallon following rising gas prices.

"Well, that’s always been the case here," Biden replied. "You know, it’s not — what — nationwide, [gas prices] came down about $1.35, and they’re still down over a dollar. But we’re going to work on, housing is the big, is the most important thing we have to do in terms of that."

Biden originally announced his student debt handout plan in August. The announcement received intense criticism from Republican leaders and commentators while simultaneously being praised by media pundits at the time. However, many media outlets were also forced to acknowledge flaws, especially its impact on inflation.

President Biden walks from the podium after delivering remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley College in Orange County on Oct. 14, 2022 in Irvine, California. 

President Biden walks from the podium after delivering remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley College in Orange County on Oct. 14, 2022 in Irvine, California.  (Getty Images)

Initial costs for the handout plan were placed at no less than $400 billion. The White House has also failed to explain how the program can be administered without affecting record-high inflation rates.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.