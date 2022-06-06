Biden interview with Jimmy Kimmel this week will be president's first network sit-down in 118 days

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's first network interview in 118 days will be with comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday.

The president joined NBC's Lester Holt on Feb. 10 prior to the Super Bowl, which marked his last major media appearance, nearly four months ago to the day. Biden did two other friendly interviews since then, sitting down with historian Heather Cox Richardson and progressive YouTube host Brian Tyler Cohen at the end of February.

"Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey," Kimmel announced Sunday on Twitter. The ABC late-night host is an open supporter of Democrats.

Biden's appearance with the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" namesame comes amid a perilous time for his presidency. Biden's approval rating dipped to 39% towards the end of May in an AP-NORC poll, his worst mark since entering the White House. An ABC-IPSOS poll published Sunday found that just 28% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of inflation and 27% approve of his response to rising gas prices.

An AP poll from the same time last year showed the president having an approval rating of 63%, which was 24 points higher than his May 2022 rating.

Gas prices remain at record highs with the national average reaching $4.865 on Monday, according to AAA. Inflation hit 8.3% in April after reaching a 40-year-high at 8.5% in March. Skyrocketing prices across the U.S. remain at the center of this year's midterm elections.

The president joined Kimmel in 2019 prior to being chosen as the Democratic nominee.

Several reports in the last week highlighted chaos within the White House as the president's approval rating remains low. An NBC News report said that the president has expressed frustration with his aides for constantly walking back public statements he's made and worries that it makes him appear weak.

The president called Holt a "wise guy" during the February interview after he pressed Biden over his previous claims that inflation was "transitory."

"Back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is," Holt said.

Biden blamed the supply chain crisis and said, "Well, you're being a wise guy with me a little bit, and I understand that's your job."