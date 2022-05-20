Biden's push for more government spending, more regulation will be 'jet fuel' on inflation: Ryun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Majority CEO Ned Ryun said that many on the left do not care about the priorities of the American people and are ruled by "dangerous fools" as inflation hits American pockets on Friday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

NED RYUN: I don't think we're anywhere near the bottom, sadly, Will. When you hear Biden saying that his solution to solving inflation is more government spending, more regulation. I mean, these will be jet fuel on inflation and continue to tank the economy. And so when people hear these as the solutions, that's why he's going down with Hispanics, independents. I would also point out, Will, that he's at 57% approval in the black community. And to give people perspective. Right before Democrats got completely shellacked in the 2010 midterms, Obama was still over 90% with the black community. This thing is absolutely trending in the wrong direction.

And the thing that I want to point out to people, though, is this, Will. These are not bugs. These are features of the Biden administration, the outrageous government spending, the terrible energy policy. All of these things are absolutely intentional. It's not as though they're going to wake up some day and go, oh, yeah, we made mistakes, we're going to we're going to solve this. These are intentional. And they're doing it in such a way to compel certain behavior. When I hear people talk about $6 for a gallon of gas, I know many on the left would prefer to have $10 for a gallon of gas to compel people to actually start using renewables to force that behavior on people. And we're ruled by dangerous fools. Well, they do not care about the priorities of the American people. They do not care about anything that will actually benefit the American people, because, quite frankly, in their arrogance, they don't think the dirty little peasants know what's best for them.

