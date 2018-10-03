Kavanaugh might be the left's nightmare, but he will restore the Supreme Court to its proper role
The Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court finally wrapped up Friday, paving the way for his virtually certain confirmation by the full Senate later this month – despite frenzied attempts by Trump-hating Democrats to stop the president from seating a second justice on the high court.
The real problem with Fusion GPS' Steele dossier
The news Friday that two Republican senators have recommended the FBI and Justice Department to investigate the author of the “Steele dossier” – a collection of memos filled with wild and unsubstantiated allegations involving President Trump and Russia – gives a black eye to the mainstream media that have devoted enormous news coverage to the dossier.