Presidential

Joe Lieberman: No Labels third party not looking to be a 'spoiler,' will only launch 2024 bid if it 'can win'

No Labels looking to run bipartisan presidential ticket as 'third choice'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Joe Lieberman, the founding chair of No Labels, on Sunday tried to ease doubts that the third-party group was going to act as a spoiler in the 2024 presidential race, saying it will only launch a bipartisan, third-party presidential ticket if there is a realistic chance of winning.

Lieberman, a former U.S. senator from Connecticut, appeared on "Fox News Sunday" to discuss how the centrist group is challenging the political status quo of the two-party system and offering Americans an alternative to the likely rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"The American people are telling us on polling we’re doing and discussions we’re having that they’ve lost confidence in the two major parties, and by large numbers they don’t want to have to choose again between President Trump and President Biden," said Lieberman.

The American people want a "third choice," according to Lieberman, because the two parties, along with Biden and Trump, "are not giving them hope" that the government will do something about important issues such as crime, the economy, Ukraine and China.

Joe Lieberman

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman said a potential No Labels bipartisan, third-party ticket would not "spoil" the 2024 presidential election. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But Lieberman, who has turned Independent since he was the Democratic Party’s nominee for vice president in the 2000 presidential election, said the group will only launch a third-party bipartisan ballot "if we think it has a realistic chance to win."

Trump, Biden split

Lieberman said Trump and Biden are "not giving [Americans] hope" that the government will tackle tough issues such as crime, the economy, Ukraine and China. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"We’re not going to be a spoiler," Lieberman said.

Democratic groups, however, have voiced fear that a potential third-party campaign will take Independent voters away from Biden and spoil the election in favor of Trump.

Concerns mounting over possible third-party candidate in 2024 Video

"If we run it's going to be a bipartisan ticket, so not only will we have concluded that it really can win, but because it's bipartisan we’re confident it’s going to take equally from both parties so the idea that we’re going to spoil it and re-elect President Trump just isn’t realistic," Lieberman said.

The former senator said No Labels already has a bipartisan nominating convention scheduled for April 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

