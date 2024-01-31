Biden blasted after sharing Elmo's social media post: 'Puppet endorsing another puppet'

Social media users ripped President Biden this week after the world leader re-posted and commented on a post from Sesame Street character Elmo.

The Sesame Street puppet's post asked his more than 500,000 followers how they were feeling went viral on Monday.

"Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" the account asked, getting nearly 200 million views, and prompting thousands of responses on X, formerly known as Twitter, many from famous figures, and prominent organizations like NASA.

Reacting to the massive social media splash the next day, the Elmo account shared an image of the puppet holding a stuffed toy and smiling for his followers, saying, "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing."

Apparently, Biden’s social media team caught wind of Elmo’s viral post and decided to have the president chime in with his own advice.

Biden posted, "I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone."

The president’s post got 22.2 million views in less than a day and also prompted mockery from many of his critics.

Conservative columnist Tim Young quipped, "One puppet endorsing another puppet."

Trump ally Roger Stone replied to Biden, writing, "Maybe the Democrats would be better off nominating Elmo instead of you?"

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula suggested Biden get back to solving the country’s crises instead of re-posting Elmo.

"What Joe Biden really needs to do is stop talking to Sesame Street characters and close the US border. Our country needs to take care of itself first, otherwise we’ll never be able to help our neighbor. Biden is letting the United States be destroyed. This isn’t make believe," he said.

Conservative podcast host Comfortably Smug made a similar point, posting, "Bro we lost three service members in a terrorist attack and the president is tweeting about sesame street."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller quipped, "This is worse than anything Donald Trump ever tweeted."

In another post, he added, "You're all outraged, but this is the exact thing Obama pulled for 8 years as a distraction and the media thought was cool."

"Biden still hasn’t punished Iran for killing three American soldiers. Instead he’s tweeting about Elmo," Townhall.com contributor John Hasson wrote.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said, "Not a parody account. Really."