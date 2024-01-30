SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden turned a blind eye to nearly 200 attacks against our military

Fox News host Sean Hannity dismantles President Biden’s response to the killing of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: If Joe Biden wants to show the world that he's serious, well, maybe he wants to take out Iran's refineries. That is the main source of the Iranian mullah's money. It's oil. Hit them where it hurts.

MSNBC'S JOY REID DROPS F-BOMB IN HOT MIC MOMENT SEEMINGLY BLASTING BIDEN: 'STARTING ANOTHER F---IN’ WAR'

They are fast also approaching the ability to produce nuclear weapons and according to an IAEA report last month, they have undone the slowdown in enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, but they face no consequences from your appeaser-in-chief.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Biden turned a blind eye to nearly 200 attacks against our military in Iraq and Syria, leading up to what happened this past weekend. He spent the better part of his presidency sucking up to Iran and helping the Iranian mullahs get rich. Now, between reportedly turning a blind eye to their oil sales, you know, tens and tens and tens of billions of dollars for the mullahs to foment more terror and aid and abet in terror wars and fighting proxy wars. Remember, none of this happened under Donald Trump.