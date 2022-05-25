Texas school shooting: CBS reporter calls Beto press conference appearance 'clearly staged'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS News suggested Beto O’Rourke likely staged his surprise appearance at Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the deadly Texas school shooting Wednesday.

Although the public was largely surprised by the Texas gubernatorial candidate interrupting Abbott while he provided updates on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school, CBS correspondent Janet Shamlian, who was present at the conference, claimed the appearance was "clearly staged."

"Well, I did see what happened just before the press conference started. I was in the third row on the aisle, and there were two people across the aisle from me. And a moment before the press conference started, they got up from their seats when Beto walked in, so they were seat holders for him," Shamlian recounted. "Then, he sat down. So his presence wasn’t really noticed in the 15 or 20 minutes that people were gathering inside, because he was not in the room. This seems something very clearly from Beto O’Rourke wanting to confront the governor at this moment."

Host Tony Dokoupil reiterated Shamlian’s claim, emphasizing that O'Rourke's interruption of the press conference was staged.

"To hear you talk about the seat holders for Beto O’Rourke, it definitely indicates that Beto had a plan to get in there and make some sort of a scene. We still don’t know exactly what he said. So it was staged as you pointed out," Dokoupil said.

However, he also added that the press conference held by Abbott could also be considered a "staged" event.

"Of course, a press conference, which is what was going on the stage is also staged, so some political do-si-do here at the state of Texas," Dokoupil said.

On Tuesday, the nation was stunned by a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead.

While various House Democrats cheered O’Rourke’s appearance, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin was heard on video calling him a "sick son of a b--ch."

O’Rourke is challenging Gov. Abbott in a Texas election that is set to take place in November.