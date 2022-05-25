Expand / Collapse search
Beto O'Rourke
Published

Texas school shooting: CBS reporter calls Beto press conference appearance 'clearly staged'

Beto O’Rourke crashed a press conference following Tuesday’s Texas school shooting

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
CBS News reporter: Beto 'clearly staged' his press conference interruption Video

CBS News reporter: Beto 'clearly staged' his press conference interruption

CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian says Beto O'Rourke "clearly staged" his Texas press conference interruption.

CBS News suggested Beto O’Rourke likely staged his surprise appearance at Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the deadly Texas school shooting Wednesday.

Although the public was largely surprised by the Texas gubernatorial candidate interrupting Abbott while he provided updates on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school, CBS correspondent Janet Shamlian, who was present at the conference, claimed the appearance was "clearly staged."

"Well, I did see what happened just before the press conference started. I was in the third row on the aisle, and there were two people across the aisle from me. And a moment before the press conference started, they got up from their seats when Beto walked in, so they were seat holders for him," Shamlian recounted. "Then, he sat down. So his presence wasn’t really noticed in the 15 or 20 minutes that people were gathering inside, because he was not in the room. This seems something very clearly from Beto O’Rourke wanting to confront the governor at this moment."

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupts a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following a shooting yesterday at Robb Elementary School which left 21 dead including 19 children, on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupts a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following a shooting yesterday at Robb Elementary School which left 21 dead including 19 children, on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Host Tony Dokoupil reiterated Shamlian’s claim, emphasizing that O'Rourke's interruption of the press conference was staged.

BETO STUNS TWITTER WITH SCHOOL SHOOTING PRESS CONFERENCE INTERRUPTION: ‘TRULY SICK HUMAN BEING’

"To hear you talk about the seat holders for Beto O’Rourke, it definitely indicates that Beto had a plan to get in there and make some sort of a scene. We still don’t know exactly what he said. So it was staged as you pointed out," Dokoupil said.

However, he also added that the press conference held by Abbott could also be considered a "staged" event.

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke disrupts a press conference held by Gov. Greg Abbott the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke disrupts a press conference held by Gov. Greg Abbott the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas (REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas)

"Of course, a press conference, which is what was going on the stage is also staged, so some political do-si-do here at the state of Texas," Dokoupil said.

TEXAS REP. JACKSON ON UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING: WE NEED GOD, FAMILY AND COMMUNITY BACK IN OUR LIVES 

On Tuesday, the nation was stunned by a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead.

While various House Democrats cheered O’Rourke’s appearance, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin was heard on video calling him a "sick son of a b--ch."

A state trooper walks past the Robb Elementary School sign in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, following a deadly shooting at the school.

A state trooper walks past the Robb Elementary School sign in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, following a deadly shooting at the school. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

O’Rourke is challenging Gov. Abbott in a Texas election that is set to take place in November.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.