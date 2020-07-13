Ben Domenech pushes back on critics of armed Missouri couple: 'The cops weren't coming'

The Federalist’s Ben Domenech on Monday defended the Missouri couple who received pushback for brandishing firearms as protesters gathered outside their home.

“They called the cops and the cops weren’t coming,” Domenech told “Fox & Friends," adding that the couple had a "fundamental right as Americans" to use legally owned firearms to defend against armed individuals near their home.

“This is exactly the scenario when you own a firearm and you’re prepared to defend what you have."

Domenech's comments came after 12 Republican members of Congress wrote to Attorney General William Barr, arguing in defense of the Second Amendment rights of a Missouri couple whose rifle and handgun are now in the possession of local authorities.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made national headlines in late June when they took up arms to defend their home from protesters who stormed into their gated St. Louis neighborhood, had their rifle seized Friday when local police executed a search warrant.

Then on Saturday, a lawyer -- who represented the couple until recently – surrendered to police a handgun that Patricia McCloskey held during the June incident, FOX 2 of St. Louis reported.

Domenech recalled that New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones has claimed that property destruction does not qualify as "violence" within the context of rioting, but that the act of self-defense does constitute violence.

“It is violence that is predicated on, in her view, white supremacy which is what she says the Second Amendment is founded on,” Domenech said.

“This is not just some reporter we are talking about. This is not just some biased media individual. This is someone who created the 1619 Project that is about to be taught in public schools across America, a falsehood about the founding of America and that is really what they come from in this perspective.”