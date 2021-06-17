Axios mocked for blaming worker burnout on Capitol riot, 'fallout from the Trump presidency'

Many Americans have declined to return to work following coronavirus shutdowns and enhanced unemployment benefits, but Axios feels the labor shortage is largely former President Donald Trump’s fault.

Axios’ morning newsletter on Wednesday cited a study that found 66 percent of unemployed Americans have thought about changing their occupation before author Mike Allen explained what he thinks is the "big picture" behind the data.

"Workers are burned out not just by their jobs but by the cultural drama around them — fallout from the Trump presidency, continued police shootings, and the consequences of Jan. 6," Allen wrote.

The Axios newsletter borrowed data from a report by Axios business reporter Hope King headlined, "Workers' great awakening is about more than unemployment benefits," which never mentions Trump, police shootings or the Jan. 6 riot.

King spoke with a "global leader of workforce transformation" who noted that "difficulties of working with a skeleton crew, juggling parenting responsibilities" and "being the only person of color in a workplace" are among the examples why America’s workforce is burned out.

"We basically burned out the global workforce over the last year. One of the ways people deal with burnout is switching employers," workplace transformation guru Melissa Swift told King.

Allen even cited Swift in his newsletter immediately after blaming Trump, police shootings and the Jan. 6 riot, but failed to offer any explanation for why he cast blame on things unmentioned in King’s original report.

Allen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Political satirist Tim Young doesn’t understand why the left continues to blame everything on the former president.

"At what point does it become ridiculous to blame Trump for things? If you don’t want to work, that isn’t the fault of a man who was president five months ago," Young told Fox News. "What else do leftists want to blame Trump for? Their failed diets? People not swiping right on them on Tinder? Not knowing how to cook pasta properly?"

Young, who traveled the country at the height of coronavirus to meet Americans and see their reaction to the pandemic, wants everyone in the nation to hold themselves accountable.

"Where does this end? The real division in this country isn’t necessarily along party lines – it’s between those who take personal responsibility for their actions and those who don’t," Young said. "Those who don’t are highlighted and look insane in this piece."

National Review senior writer Charles C. W. Cooke quoted Allen’s newsletter entry and wrote, "Once again, I must ask: Has the average member of the press corps ever actually met anyone in America?"

Cooke criticized Allen’s takeaway, labeling it an example of proof that Washington-based journalists are out of touch with reality.

"This isn’t a conservative-vs.-progressive thing. It’s not a Republican-vs.-Democrat thing. It’s not a coastal-elite-vs.-flyover-country thing. It’s not even a Trump thing. It’s a journalists-vs.-normal-people thing. Outside of the narcissistic and incestuous Thunderdome that houses the American media, it remains the case that people simply do not think in the way that the Beltway-media class believes they do," Cooke wrote.

"They are not traumatized by the daily news. They do not make key life decisions based upon the behavior of the president, nor wait for him to leave office before deciding that they are so disturbed that they no longer wish to work."