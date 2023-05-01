Ashton Kutcher reveals why he's betting on Artificial Intelligence: 'A really beautiful thing'

Ashton Kutcher is betting on artificial intelligence, investing millions in the technology through his investment fund, Sound Ventures, and saying he believes the technology has the potential to change industries from medicine to law.

"A lot of people have thought historically about AI as this foreign object that acts upon you," Kutcher said at the Milken Global Institute Monday. "What we’re finding right now … is that it’s a tool that people can use. And I think that’s a really beautiful thing."

FOX NEWS POLL: MORE SEE BAD THAN GOOD IN AI

Kutcher said generative artificial intelligence, like that developed by OpenAI, has the potential to increase access in areas like legal services.

"I look at AI as an equity and inclusion play that is massive," he said. "…What we’re about to see is a reinvention of skilled labor markets." Saying it will bring opportunities to people ed masse."

WHAT ARE THE LEADING COMPANIES IN THE INDUSTRY DOING ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?

Sound Ventures, the venture capital firm founded by Kutcher and business partner Guy Oseary, announced Monday it has closed the Sound Ventures AI fund at $240 million. The fund currently includes companies like OpenAI and Stability AI.

"We believe this is potentially the most significant technology we will experience since the advent of the internet," Kutcher said in a statement. "The foundation model layer companies are defining the category, and, in our view, they have the power to transform businesses and everyday life. That is a conversation we want to be in."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Generative AI, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, have taken center stage in recent months, with potential applications in industries from medicine to finance.