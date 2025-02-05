Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

15 state AGs vow to protect trans procedures for minors despite Trump executive order

'State attorneys general will continue to enforce state laws that provide access to gender-affirming care,' they said

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
NY Attorney General Letitia James urges hospitals to continue gender affirming care for minors Video

NY Attorney General Letitia James urges hospitals to continue gender affirming care for minors

XX-XY Athletics ambassador Sia Li'Ili'i and OutKick host Riley Gaines on XX-XY's ad celebrating female athletes and New York Attorney General Letitia James urging hospitals to continue gender-affirming care for minors.

Fifteen attorneys general from across the country released a joint statement Wednesday declaring they will protect sex-change procedures for children in defiance of President Donald Trump’s executive order.

Trump signed the executive order in late January titled "Protecting Children From Chemical And Surgical Mutilation." Its stated aim is to restrict "chemical and surgical" sex-change procedures for minors.

"Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions," the executive order stated. "This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end."

The attorneys general signed a statement of their own claiming, "Gender-affirming care is essential, lifesaving medical treatment."

transgender flag flying aside an LGBTQIA+ flag

Intersex-inclusive Pride Progress flag alongside a Transgender Pride flag on 10th June 2024 in London, United Kingdom. The flag includes the rainbow flag stripes to represent LGBTQ+ communities, with colors from the Transgender Pride Flag and to also represent people of color. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

DETRANSITIONER SLAMS TRANS 'PSEUDOSCIENCE' THAT DOCTORS SAID WOULD SOLVE HER MENTAL DISTRESS: 'IT'S QUACKERY'

The joint statement declares, "State attorneys general will continue to enforce state laws that provide access to gender-affirming care, in states where such enforcement authority exists, and we will challenge any unlawful effort by the Trump administration to restrict access to it in our jurisdictions." 

The statement argued Trump is wrong about "the science and the law" to challenge the accessibility of life-altering gender procedures.

"Despite what the Trump administration has suggested, there is no connection between female genital mutilation and gender-affirming care, and no federal law makes gender-affirming care unlawful. President Trump cannot change that by Executive Order," the statement read. 

The statement also cited a "critical win from a federal court" that unpaused the Trump administration's freezing of funds, saying as a result, "federal funding to institutions that provide gender-affirming care continues to be available, irrespective of President Trump’s recent executive order. If the federal administration takes additional action to impede this critical funding, we will not hesitate to take further legal action."

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his second term as attorney general during ceremonies on Jan. 9, 2023, in Springfield, Ill. Raoul on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

TRUMP ORDER RESTRICTING SEX-CHANGE PROCEDURES FOR MINORS IN LINE WITH 'DO NO HARM,' DOCTOR SAYS

The states that joined in the statement are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin. 

In Illinois, under Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul, The Chicago Tribune reported that multiple hospital systems in Illinois are going full-speed ahead on transgender procedures for children.

"A Rush spokesman said the hospital system is still providing gender-affirming care for minors," the local news outlet reported. "Lurie Children’s Hospital said in a statement Wednesday that it ‘is proud to provide access to comprehensive, family-centric, and developmentally appropriate healthcare in a safe and inclusive clinical space. We are reviewing the recent Executive Orders addressing gender care and assessing any potential impact to the clinical services we offer to our patient-families.’"

Supreme Court hears arguments in historic ban on transgender procedures for minors case: 'The pendulum is swinging' Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tribune reported further that "Howard Brown Health, which receives federal funds to care for low-income patients and specializes in care for patients who are LGBTQ+, said in a statement Tuesday, ‘The order has no immediate impact on our operations, and we will be monitoring developments working with our partners. We are continuing to provide gender-affirming care to all patients who rely on our services and remain committed to improving the health of trans and gender diverse communities.’"

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.