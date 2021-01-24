ABC’s 'This Week' edits out Schumer’s unfortunate Trump gaffe on Senate floor

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer was ridiculed on Friday for an unfortunate gaffe he made while criticizing former President Donald Trump’s supposed influence on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But Schumer’s error was conveniently edited out in a clip that aired Sunday on ABC’s "This Week."

Schumer was discussing plans to move forward with an impeachment trial of Trump, after the House last week voted to impeach the ex-president for "incitement of insurrection."

It was then that Schumer made a somewhat phallic flub.

"Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection…insurrection against the United States," Schumer said, visibly wincing.

When ABC’s "This Week" re-aired the segment, Schumer’s gaffe was noticeably absent.

The transcript of Schumer’s speech now read: "Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the insurrection."

The video and audio were noticeably chopped up to make Schumer’s words appear seamless.

THE MOST MEMORABLE POLITICAL GAFFES OF 2020

Many on Twitter pounced on ABC’s edit, with one user accusing them of committing a "blatantly dishonest communist move."

"@abcnews wants to make sure Democrats are portrayed in best possible light," wrote another. "If it was McConnell, they would have a 15 minute segment laughing at him followed by a serious discussion of his declining mental state."

Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Trump over the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8 – the first time a former president will face such charges after leaving office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schumer announced the schedule after reaching an agreement with Republicans, who had pushed for a delay to give Trump a chance to organize his legal team and prepare a defense on the sole charge of incitement of insurrection.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated contributed to this report.