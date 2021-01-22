Schumer makes unfortunate Trump gaffe on Senate floor, social media erupts

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer on Friday made an unfortunate slip of the tongue as he slammed former President Donald Trump’s conduct related to the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

Schumer was informing senators about the plans for an impeachment trial of the ex-president. The House last week impeached the president for "incitement of insurrection" for his alleged role in encouraging protesters who went on to storm the Capitol.

It was at that point when Schumer made a somewhat phallic flub.

SCHUMER SAYS PELOSI TO DELIVER TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ARTICLE MONDAY, TRIGGERING TRIAL STANDOFF WITH MCCONNELL

"Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection... insurrection against the United States," he said.

Schumer seemed to catch his gaffe and visibly winced. And, perhaps needless to say, Twitter users rose to the occasion.

"Well, it WAS an uprising!" Bloomberg’s Robert George quipped.

It soon became a trending topic on Twitter. Meanwhile, back home in the Empire State, the New York Post declared that Schumer’s gaffe would be "hard to live down."

On more serious matters, Schumer said that articles of impeachment would be delivered to the Senate on Monday.