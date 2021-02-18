ABC 'World News Tonight' gives Cruz Cancun fiasco four times more coverage than Cuomo nursing home scandal

ABC's "World News Night" devoted roughly four times more coverage Thursday to the Cancun controversy surrounding Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, than the growing legal problems faced by Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

With Texans still struggling following deadly winter storms that have devastated the state's power grid, Cruz landed in hot water late Wednesday after pictures emerged on social media showing him and his family flying to Mexico for vacation. Cruz flew back to Houston the next day amid the backlash.

Meanwhile, Cuomo's administration is reportedly under investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn after critics accused officials of covering up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in the state. Early in the pandemic, the governor ordered assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients in order to keep hospital beds free.

Judging by Thursday's broadcast, it appears ABC News believes Cruz's vacation episode is far more important and consequential than Cuomo's nursing home scandal.

"World News Tonight" dedicated nearly four minutes to the GOP senator's round trip snafu and just 55 seconds to the Democrat's growing legal controversy.

NBC's "Nightly News" similarly gave Cruz more coverage during its broadcast than Cuomo, devoting two minutes and eight seconds to the senator and one minute and 41 seconds to the governor.

CBS' "Evening News" was the only network evening news program to dedicate more time to the nursing home scandal, giving it nearly two minutes as opposed to the one minute and seven seconds it devoted to the Cancun episode.