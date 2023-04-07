ABC called out for blurring Trump podium message from Mar-a-Lago speech: 'Election interference'

District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg criticized ABC's ‘Good Morning America’ for blurring the text-to-donate ad on former President Trump's podium while discussing his Tuesday night speech at Mar-a-Lago. Hallberg warned the move could "easily" be considered election interference, after critics pointed out that ABC did not blur President Biden's podium during the 2020 campaign.

TRUMP FORCEFULLY DISPUTES ‘FAKE’ ABC NEWS REPORT HE ‘MISLED’ HIS ATTORNEYS CONCERNING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

BEVERLY HALLBERG: How blatant do you want your bias to be? And I think that's the tricky place they put themselves in. Like you said, if this is the standard that they have, that anything that is donation related, they're going to blur it moving forward, fine, people can argue whether they think that's a good strategy, but then it gets to whether or not this is election interference. If the news outlets are going to very clearly prioritize the donations of one candidate over another, I think it's very easy to point this out as election interference. So if Joe Biden does throw his hat in the race, we're going to have to see how they cover it.

Former President Trump slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Tuesday from Mar-a-Lago, just hours after pleading not guilty to falsifying business records related to alleged hush-money payments made ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign, telling supporters he "never thought anything like this could happen in America."

Trump was arraigned Tuesday in New York City, after being indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen," Trump said Tuesday night. "The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defending our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

"From the beginning, the Democrats spied on my campaign--remember that they attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations Russia, Russia, Russia; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; impeachment hoax number one; impeachment hoax number two; the illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago right here; the lying to the FISA court; the FBI and DOJ relentlessly pursuing Republicans; the uncontested judicial changes to election laws by not getting approvals from state legislatures," Trump said.