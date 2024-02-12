Aaron Rodgers, Rogan slam libs for being 'hellbent' on targeting kids with trans dogma: 'Leave the kids alone'

Podcast giant Joe Rogan spoke to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers about the dangers of indoctrinating youth with transgender ideology.

Rogan said how persuadable children can be, to the point that they can be exploited by the lucrative medical industry providing transgender procedures. The podcast host recalled how a doctor he knew told him about another doctor who "gets $70,000 every time he does [a gender transition procedure]."

"I don’t know why they’re just so hellbent on going after the kids," Rodgers said.

When Rogan said money was a factor, Rodgers said "there’s huge money in it."

"I think it’s money, and it’s also waving the flag of woke," Rogan suggested.

"Leave the kids alone," Rodgers said.

A recent New York Times opinion piece caused controversy because it shared stories of people who are attempting to reverse their transgender procedures and experts cautioning on pushing gender reassignment procedures on young people.

"Even the f------ New York Times wrote a major story about detransitioners," Rogan said, adding that "their lives are ruined, their bodies are ruined, they can’t have children anymore, they lost their breasts, they lost their penis, it’s in-f------g-sanity."

Rogan also referred to a video where somebody went around interviewing people with bait-and-switch questions such as "Do you believe it’s okay to encourage young people to transition… to Catholicism?" Rogan recalled how various "blue haired" people would quickly shift from affirmation to condemnation as soon as they realized the question was about encouraging religious conversion and not transgender procedures.

"They were doing the same thing with tattoos, they were like ‘Do you think 12 years old is too young to get a tattoo?' They were like ‘Yeah, they don’t know any better,’" Rogan said, adding how the same person being interviewed would say 12-year-olds could change their gender.

"It’s just ideology, man" Rogan said, arguing it is "the same sort of religious-like thinking that exists in all sorts of groups of people that we call cults."

Earlier in the interview, Rogan credited author and psychologist Jordan B. Peterson for having predicted this crisis, and noted that what was once a craze on college campus among students has gone mainstream across the world as those students joined the workforce, with their "ideologically based mentality that’s gonna change the world at large unless we stop it in its tracks."

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.