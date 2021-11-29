5 things to watch on Fox Nation this December

It's time to have some holiday cheer, because, on Fox Nation, Christmas is already here!



Deck the halls of your hearts this December with all-new Christmas content available to stream now on Fox Nation. From a brand new original holiday movie set in the Smoky Mountains to a special that indulges in the history behind the classic Italian Christmas Eve cuisine, there's something every Christmas lover across the country can enjoy this year.



So don't be a Scrooge and subscribe to Fox Nation today for new shows that are sure to sleigh.



All American Christmas (With the Duffys)

Join Rachel and Sean Duffy as they invite you into their home with some Fox News favorites. Gather around their campfire as they share their fondest Christmas memories and the traditions they see through every year.

"For Christians around the world, Christmas is one of the most important religious holidays of the liturgical year," said Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy.



"Now that's a pretty obvious statement - but in our culture, it's actually easy to forget that Jesus is the reason for the season," she continued, underscoring the birth of Jesus Christ as the often-forgotten impetus behind many of the very traditions Americans work to carry on.



"Many traditions…may be secular, but they do similar things to [sic] what those fundamental beliefs in Christianity do: they unite us through common practices, while also pointing out that we come from different backgrounds."



"Marriage, especially interracial marriage, is another way Christmas traditions evolve and meld into something new and beautiful," former U.S. representative Sean Duffy added.



"For us, that meant bringing Irish and Spanish, Mexican Christmas and Catholic traditions together."

Just as Irish and Mexicans carry on their own Christmas customs each year, so do Italians.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes: An Italian Tradition

It has been reported that Italian food is the most popular in the world - with staples like pizza and pasta even having their own designated national holidays.



Now, Fox Nation subscribers can see - though unfortunately not taste - why their cuisine is so highly regarded.



Though pizza and pasta are ubiquitous indulgences throughout the country - and throughout the year - every self-respecting Italian-American knows that Christmas Eve is for pesci.



'Feast of the Seven Fishes: An Italian Tradition' shares the fascination, celebration and history of the Italian-American Christmas Eve tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Fox Nation subscribers can explore the journey Italian-Americans take from the fish market to their Christmas Eve tables as these dishes come to life.



Learn how Italians migrated to the United States to not only create a better life for themselves but to enrich their communities with their faith, families, love, traditions — and, of course, their food.

For those whose annual traditions include binging films, rather than food, you're in luck!



Christmas in the Smokies



Fans of other Fox Nation original Christmas movies are sure to enjoy the premise of ‘Christmas in the Smokies.’



Clinging to the only life she’s ever known, a headstrong woman - along with her loving parents - finds herself on the verge of losing her family’s berry farm in the heart of the Smoky Mountains to an impending retail expansion.



Over one eventful holiday season, she tries every avenue possible to save the farm.



But, when the local town leaders notify her that they will have to seize the property after the holidays, her last hope to unite the town, is to throw a Christmas concert on the farm — headlined by her former love, a ne’er-do-well country music superstar.



As the day of the concert approaches, they all must learn the value of family, faith and community—before time runs out.

Who Can Forget Christmas?



Surely not Fox Nation!



'Tis the season when neighbors battle to see who can be the brightest, families gather 'round the video screen for warmth, and people regift the cake that dare not speak its name.



Tom Shilue and company return to tell the ten most merry, festive, magical, jolly, peaceful, snowy, unwrapped, angelic, tales of the holiday.

And, finally, after all the festive food and films have been consumed, Fox Nation takes you to church.

Christmas at the Cathedral



St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the heart of midtown Manhattan attracts millions of visitors from all over the world during Christmastime, but Fox Nation is bringing this historic cathedral to you!



Join Jonathan Morris for a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of St. Patrick’s Cathedral and its stunning annual Christmas displays.



Plus, Jonathan sits down with Cardinal Timothy Dolan to discuss the true reason for the season.