USA women’s ice hockey shuts outs Switzerland 8-0 before rivalry game against Canada

Team USA’s women’s ice hockey team routed Switzerland 8-0 during a late Sunday night preliminary round game, improving their undefeated streak at the Beijing Games to 3-0.

The American’s looked fresh on the ice, scoring five goals on 22 shots in the first period alone, with 13 of 19 skaters finishing with at least a point apiece.

Star forward Hilary Knight, 32, scored two goals against the Swiss, recording her ninth career Olympic goal to tie Monique Lamoureux-Morando for fifth on the U.S. list. She ranks fourth in total points with 22.

The easy night for the Americans comes before their heavily-anticipated match against the Canadians on Tuesday in what will be the final Group A preliminary round game at the Beijing Olympics before heading to the quarterfinals.

Every team in Group A will advance to the next stage, meaning Tuesday’s game doesn’t hold much weight – except for the players on the ice.

The Canadians will no doubt be out for vengeance after Team USA ended their four-Olympic championship run in a dramatic flourish with a 3-2 shootout win in 2018.

Canada has the Olympic edge with a 5-3 record and winning four golds to America's two. At the world championships, the teams are 15-15 with Canada having won 11 titles to the U.S.'s nine. In all-time meetings dating to 1990, as compiled by Hockey Canada, the Canadians have won 71 games in regulation, 20 in overtime/shootout, lost 53 in regulation and 17 in overtime/shootout, and tied once.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.