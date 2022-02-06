Expand / Collapse search
USA women’s ice hockey shuts outs Switzerland 8-0 before rivalry game against Canada

Americans ended Canada's four-Olympic championship run with a 3-2 shootout win in 2018

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Team USA’s women’s ice hockey team routed Switzerland 8-0 during a late Sunday night preliminary round game, improving their undefeated streak at the Beijing Games to 3-0. 

The American’s looked fresh on the ice, scoring five goals on 22 shots in the first period alone, with 13 of 19 skaters finishing with at least a point apiece. 

Star forward Hilary Knight, 32, scored two goals against the Swiss, recording her ninth career Olympic goal to tie Monique Lamoureux-Morando for fifth on the U.S. list. She ranks fourth in total points with 22. 

USA scores past Switzerland's goaltender Andrea Braendli during the women's preliminary round at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 6, 2022.

USA scores past Switzerland's goaltender Andrea Braendli during the women's preliminary round at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 6, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/AFP via Getty Images)

The easy night for the Americans comes before their heavily-anticipated match against the Canadians on Tuesday in what will be the final Group A preliminary round game at the Beijing Olympics before heading to the quarterfinals. 

USA's Kelly Pannek and Caroline Harvey celebrate after scoring the team's fourth goal against Switzerland at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 6, 2022.

USA's Kelly Pannek and Caroline Harvey celebrate after scoring the team's fourth goal against Switzerland at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 6, 2022. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

Every team in Group A will advance to the next stage, meaning Tuesday’s game doesn’t hold much weight – except for the players on the ice.  

The Canadians will no doubt be out for vengeance after Team USA ended their four-Olympic championship run in a dramatic flourish with a 3-2 shootout win in 2018. 

U.S. team members huddle up prior to the game against Switzerland on Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing, China.

U.S. team members huddle up prior to the game against Switzerland on Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing, China. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images)

Canada has the Olympic edge with a 5-3 record and winning four golds to America's two. At the world championships, the teams are 15-15 with Canada having won 11 titles to the U.S.'s nine. In all-time meetings dating to 1990, as compiled by Hockey Canada, the Canadians have won 71 games in regulation, 20 in overtime/shootout, lost 53 in regulation and 17 in overtime/shootout, and tied once.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

