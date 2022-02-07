Olympic US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi breaks down in tears after falling again during team event

A rough first showing at the Beijing Winter Olympics for U.S.-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi continued on Monday after she fell twice during the final event in the team competition before breaking down in tears on the ice.

Zhu, who was born in California but gave up her American citizenship to compete for China in 2018, began the women’s free skate event well, landing both her first two jumps before falling on a triple-flip attempt, according to Yahoo Sports .

LIVE UPDATES: BEIJING OLYMPICS

She took a second fall on her very next attempt.

After finishing, Zhu broke down in tears. Emotions were high for the 19-year-old skater who was criticized heavily on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, just a day earlier after her poor performance in the team’s competition short program event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She took a hard fall on her opening jump before later stumbling again for a last-place finish. Her performance knocked China out of third to fifth place in the team event at the time.

Social media users on the site attacked the skater, questioning her selection over others.

According to AFP, the hashtag #ZhuYiFellOver had over 230 million views by Sunday afternoon before being removed from the website. A second tag, #ZhuYiMessedUp, remained on the site with just around 80 million views at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zhu finished Monday’s event in last place with a score of 91.41. The Russians took gold in the team event, followed by Team USA and Japan with a bronze medal finish. China placed fifth overall behind Canada.