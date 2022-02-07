Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Olympic US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi breaks down in tears after falling again during team event

Zhu was criticized heavily on Chinese social media just a day earlier after her performance in the team’s competition short program event

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A rough first showing at the Beijing Winter Olympics for U.S.-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi continued on Monday after she fell twice during the final event in the team competition before breaking down in tears on the ice. 

Zhu, who was born in California but gave up her American citizenship to compete for China in 2018, began the women’s free skate event well, landing both her first two jumps before falling on a triple-flip attempt, according to Yahoo Sports

LIVE UPDATES: BEIJING OLYMPICS

She took a second fall on her very next attempt. 

Zhu Yi of China falls during the figure skating team event women's single skating free skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. 

Zhu Yi of China falls during the figure skating team event women's single skating free skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022.  (Photo by Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via Getty Images)

After finishing, Zhu broke down in tears. Emotions were high for the 19-year-old skater who was criticized heavily on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, just a day earlier after her poor performance in the team’s competition short program event. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

China's Zhu Yi reacts crying after competing in the women's single skating free skating of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 7, 2022.

China's Zhu Yi reacts crying after competing in the women's single skating free skating of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 7, 2022. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

She took a hard fall on her opening jump before later stumbling again for a last-place finish. Her performance knocked China out of third to fifth place in the team event at the time. 

Social media users on the site attacked the skater, questioning her selection over others. 

According to AFP, the hashtag #ZhuYiFellOver had over 230 million views by Sunday afternoon before being removed from the website. A second tag, #ZhuYiMessedUp, remained on the site with just around 80 million views at the time. 

Zhu Yi of China reacts after the figure skating team event women's single skating free skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. 

Zhu Yi of China reacts after the figure skating team event women's single skating free skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022.  (Photo by Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zhu finished Monday’s event in last place with a score of 91.41. The Russians took gold in the team event, followed by Team USA and Japan with a bronze medal finish. China placed fifth overall behind Canada.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com