Solar eclipse to sweep US, with some states in path of totality
A solar eclipse will hit North America on Monday, April 8, with millions of Americans already gearing up for the rare event. The line of totality -- or where there will be complete sun coverage -- will span 15 states, but a partial eclipse will appear in all continental U.S. states, according to NASA.
A solar eclipse will hit North America on April 8, 2024, with millions of Americans already gearing up for the rare event.
The line of totality — or where there will be complete sun coverage — will span 15 states, but a partial eclipse will appear in all continental U.S. states, according to NASA.
The eclipse route will travel from Mexico, arching northeast from Texas to Ohio before reaching Canada and going back into Maine.
The best times to view will vary per location.
Those in the San Antonio, Texas, area will see totality around 1:35 p.m. CT; in upstate New York, that situation will occur around 3:25 p.m. EST.
As one of the biggest marvels of science, the solar eclipse carries an air of mystery — which can lead to some mistaken assumptions.
Ahead of the April 8 eclipse, Prevent Blindness, a Chicago health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight, is encouraging eye safety by dispelling some common misconceptions surrounding the eclipse.
Jeff Todd, president and CEO of the organization, shared with Fox News Digital some of the biggest myths — and the truths around them.
One common misconception is the belief that it’s safe to look at the sun if it’s only for a minute or two, Todd said.
Although it is never OK to look directly at the sun, the idea that eclipses emit harmful rays that can cause blindness is also a misconception, according to Todd.
A 105-year-old Texas resident is gearing up to see the total solar eclipse on April 8 — and it's not his first rodeo.
LaVerne Biser of Fort Worth said his interest in astronomy began in high school, back in the 1930s. The umbraphile, a term referring to people who chase eclipses, spent his childhood admiring stars from his parent's Troy, Ohio, farmland in the 1920s, he told FOX 4 Dallas.
"Growing up, we were familiar with Orion’s shield, the Big Dipper … all the G5 constellations," he said.
But it wasn't until 1963 that he saw his first total solar eclipse — and he was hooked.
"You see one, you want to see them all and will do everything you can to see them," Biser said.
"They're so beautiful."
Biser and his wife, Marion, who died at age 97 in 2023, enjoyed traveling and watching eclipses as a couple.
A rare occurrence in orbit could lead to some strange happenings here on Earth.
The North American solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, is expected to hit totality in 15 U.S. states.
What can Americans expect to happen in the sky as well as on the ground?
Eclipse events can cause weird weather conditions, radio interference and changes in animal behavior.
During an eclipse, local animals and birds often "prepare for sleep or behave confusedly," according to the University of Dallas.
The changing orientation of the sun’s light also can cast some pretty cool shadows on Earth.
America’s total solar eclipse is happening. And, for the first time in many years, it could be coming to a city near you!
On Monday, April 8th, the path of totality will cover many major cities including Dallas, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Rochester and Cleveland.
This time around, the path of totality is much wider than it was in 2017, stretching 122 miles as opposed to 71 miles. Fifteen states will be included from Texas to Maine.
The basic story behind the solar eclipse is simple: The moon as it orbits around the earth passes in front of the sun every now and then.
When that happens, the sun’s light is temporarily blocked and the result is a solar eclipse. If the sun is completely covered, that is a total eclipse.
Because the moon's orbit is tilted, this type of event only happens a few times a year, and most times the alignment is not exact, so many eclipses are just partial ones. But the coolest (or in this case hottest) part of this moment (if the weather co-operates) is the ability to witness the sun’s corona (meaning "crown" in Latin) as totality occurs.
