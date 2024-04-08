Solar eclipse to sweep US, with some states in path of totality

A solar eclipse will hit North America on April 8, 2024, with millions of Americans already gearing up for the rare event.

The line of totality — or where there will be complete sun coverage — will span 15 states, but a partial eclipse will appear in all continental U.S. states, according to NASA.

The eclipse route will travel from Mexico, arching northeast from Texas to Ohio before reaching Canada and going back into Maine.

The best times to view will vary per location.

Those in the San Antonio, Texas, area will see totality around 1:35 p.m. CT; in upstate New York, that situation will occur around 3:25 p.m. EST.