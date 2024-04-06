3 solar eclipse myths and misconceptions — and the truth behind them

As one of the biggest marvels of science, the solar eclipse carries an air of mystery — which can lead to some mistaken assumptions.

Ahead of the April 8 eclipse, Prevent Blindness, a Chicago health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight , is encouraging eye safety by dispelling some common misconceptions surrounding the eclipse.

Jeff Todd, president and CEO of the organization, shared with Fox News Digital some of the biggest myths — and the truths around them.

Myth 1: It’s OK to look at the sun for just a minute or two

One common misconception is the belief that it’s safe to look at the sun if it’s only for a minute or two, Todd said.

"Eclipse viewers should never look directly at the sun, as it can cause permanent eye damage," he warned.

"Exposing your eyes to the sun without proper eye protection during a solar eclipse can cause ‘eclipse blindness’ or retinal burns, also known as solar retinopathy."

Todd acknowledged, however, that there is a very brief period during a total solar eclipse when it can be safe to remove your glasses.

"The only time it is safe to do so without proper protection or equipment occurs when the moon is completely covering the sun — and even then, viewers should do so cautiously," he told Fox News Digital.

It is also important to know that not all eclipses are the same, Todd noted.

"It is never safe to look at a partial solar eclipse — at any time during the event — without proper eye protection."

Myth 2: It’s safe to look at the eclipse through your smartphone

Watching a solar eclipse on your smartphone camera can put you at risk of accidentally looking at the sun when trying to line up your camera and stage a perfect shot, Todd warned — and it’s also possible that this could damage your smartphone camera.

"Thinking that it’s safe to use your camera’s viewfinder is another common misconception," he said.

"Looking at a solar eclipse through the optical viewfinder of a camera can damage your eyes in the same way that looking at the sun directly without proper protection can."

There are ways to safely photograph an eclipse, however.

"If you’re planning on trying to capture your own solar eclipse photos or videos, take the time to review the guidelines in advance to ensure that you are properly prepared," he advised.

Myth 3: Eclipses emit harmful rays that can cause blindness

Although it is never OK to look directly at the sun, the idea that eclipses emit harmful rays that can cause blindness is a misconception, according to Todd.

"If you’re using proper eye protection and practicing caution, you can safely experience the solar eclipse," he said.

"Always consult an eye care professional for additional guidance if you have questions or concerns about eye safety."

Todd encouraged those who will be viewing the total solar eclipse on Monday to make safety a top priority.

Additional information and resources from safety experts online can be found at PreventBlindness.org.