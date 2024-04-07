Buffalo, New York celebrates solar eclipse with sunny mustard 'totality wings'

The city of Buffalo, New York, will experience complete totality on Monday, April 8, as the city’s hunger for its iconic hot wings eclipses past standards of succulence.

The Great Lakes lab of American gastronomy – Buffalo also invented the corn dog – is in the path of totality of today’s historic solar eclipse.

It’s the first total eclipse over Buffalo since Jan. 24, 1925.

"This is finally our day not in the sun," beamed Buffalo native and America’s reigning Wing King Drew Cerza, the founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

"We’re celebrating by introducing a special honey-sunny Buffalo wing to help shine light on a great city and a great cause."

"Totality wings" are splashed in a brightly colored sauce of honey and mustard to represent the sun, and darkened with barbecue sauce drizzle.

They wlll be served on Monday at landmark Buffalo sports bar Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill. They were created by Cerza with an assist from the pub's third-generation owner, Paul Santora.

Cerza will also serve the totality wings on Monday at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, for #SeeThe716Eclipse.

The event, organized by Buffalo-area ophthalmologist Dr. Ephraim Atwal, will raise awareness of eye-care health and raise money for the Kelly for Kids Foundation.

The foundation was founded by Buffalo sports legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. It serves disadvantaged and disabled youth in Western New York.

Kelly also founded Hunter’s Hope, to raise awareness and research dollars for Krabbe Disease and Leukodystrophies.

It is named for Jim and Jill Kelly’s son, Hunter, who died at age 8.

"Jim Kelly eclipsed every known Buffalo Bills passing record," restaurateur Santora told Fox News Digital.

"More importantly, he's just a great human being who has done so much to help Buffalo. We'll do anything we can to help his causes."

Santora and Cerza labored diligently by taste-testing countless recipes to find the perfect wing for the historic eclipse.

It's a honey-sunny mustard yellow wing sauce, with a spicy barbecue drizzle.

The recipe is available here for Fox News Digital readers.

Totality Wings sauce

Ingredients (makes 1 cup of sauce, enough for 2 pounds of wings)

For the honey sunny wing sauce

½ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons French's Classic Yellow Mustard

½ tablespoon horseradish

½ tablespoon lemon juice

½ tablespoon ground pepper

Mix thoroughly and set aside.

For the dark moon barbecue drizzle

½ cup favorite honey barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons Frank's Red Hot

Mix thoroughly. Set aside.

Cook 2 pounds of wings by preferred method.

Toss wings in honey mustard sauce and spread in a single layer on plattter.

Drizzle with barbecue sauce.