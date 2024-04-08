Solar eclipse fatality: New York pediatrician killed in Airstream trailer mishap

Shocked motorists witnessed the horrifying moment a Long Island, New York, doctor fell out the door of a moving trailer, clutching the handle before losing her grip while on her way to watch the eclipse, police said.

New York state troopers wrote in a press release that the wind caused the door of the 2024 Airstream trailer to fly open on State Route 12E in Watertown, killing 58-year-old children's allergy and immunology specialist, Dr. Monika Woroniecka.

Troopers said the doctor was on a family road trip when disaster struck around 3 p.m. on Saturday. Her husband was driving the 2019 Dodge Ram pulling the trailer at the time of the accident.

"Witnesses behind the Airstream claimed they saw the passenger side door of the Airstream open, Monika Woroniecka’s arm hanging on the door after the wind caused the door to swing open, causing her to be thrown from the Airstream," troopers wrote in their release.

New York State Police Trooper Jack Keller told Fox News Digital that the family was headed north to view the eclipse, and that Woroniecka's daughter and her daughter's boyfriend were in the trailer when the door opened.

She was flung from the trailer and struck her head on the shoulder of the roadway, police said. First responders rushed Woroniecka to Samaritan Medical Center's emergency room, where she soon succumbed to her injuries.

State police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

"We're still trying to determine whether the door was left ajar or blew open," Keller said. "I think she was just trying to close it – it's just too early to determine exactly if that was the case. Maybe she heard wind coming through which drew her attention to that door. Somehow the door comes open and the wind forces her out the door –then she strikes her head to the ground."

"It's a horrific tragedy for this poor family. I'm sure they weren't prepared to deal with a situation like this," Keller said on Monday.

Travel trailers are not designed to carry passengers while in motion, according to Airstream's website, and their owners are advised to ride in their tow vehicles when transporting them.

Woroniecka worked at Stony Brook Medicine since the early 2000s, according to her bio on the hospital's website.

"In addition to treating children with food, environmental, medications, and bee stings allergies, she treats childhood asthma and skin conditions like eczema and hives," the post reads. "Dr. Woroniecka has extensive experience evaluating children for immunity disorders and frequent infections. She enjoys working with children and their families and developing a long-term relationship with families while guiding them through chronic allergy-related conditions."

Woroniecka's native language was Polish, according to her bio, which "[drew] Polish-speaking families from far distances."

"Dr. Woroniecka likes to travel, hike, exercise, and spend time with family and friends," her bio reads.

"Stony Brook Medicine is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of one of our esteemed colleagues over the weekend, Dr. Monika Woroniecka, a physician at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital," hospital officials told Fox News Digital. "Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues affected by this heartbreaking event."