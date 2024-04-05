Solar Eclipse 2024: Fox Weather to offer special coverage with ‘America’s Total Eclipse’

Fox Weather will present special marathon coverage of Monday’s solar eclipse with "America’s Total Eclipse," featuring correspondents and meteorologists across the nation.

Fox Weather, which is FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service, will offer coverage up to and throughout the first solar eclipse the country will witness in totality since August 2017.

The eclipse could last up to four minutes. Another eclipse will not occur again until 2044, according to NASA. Fox Weather meteorologists and correspondents, along with Fox News reporters, will report live across the arc of the eclipse, from Texas to Vermont, to bring Americans complete coverage of the monumental event.

Meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Kendall Smith will anchor coverage live from Dallas and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when the eclipse occurs from 12-4 p.m. ET.

Fox News correspondent Casey Stegall will be in Dallas, senior meteorologist Janice Dean will be in Arkansas, Fox Weather correspondent Robert Ray and Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt will report from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Fox Weather correspondent Brandy Campbell will be in Rochester, New York, and FOX Business correspondent Kelly Saberi will be in Bloomington, Indiana.

Fox News multimedia reporters Joy Addison, Olivianna Calmes and Kailey Schuyler will also cover the eclipse from prime viewing locations.

Fox Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir will host a viewing party from FOX Square, outside the network’s New York City headquarters, starting at noon ET. A multiscreen viewing experience will be set up on Sixth Avenue to showcase the live coverage.

Except during the brief total phase, when the moon completely blocks the sun, it is not safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse event without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.

In the days leading up to the eclipse, Fox Weather correspondent Max Gorden will visit the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to speak with Dr. E.C. Kupp. Ahead of her reporting from Rocester, Campbell will interview NASA scientists about the phenomenon.

FOXWeather.com will feature forecasts, popular events coinciding with the eclipse and other special content explaining the eclipse.

Fox News Digital’s Angelica Stabile and Brittany Kasko contributed to this report.