Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, Prince William, Prince Harry hold vigil

Biden arrives in UK for queen's funeral; Liz Truss meeting postponed

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in London late Saturday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month at the age of 96.

A planned meeting between Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss has been postponed until after the queen's funeral on Monday. The meeting was initially scheduled to occur before the funeral but has since been moved to Wednesday.

Biden is among the approximately 500 world leaders visiting London for the funeral. Other guests include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and French President Emmanuel Macron.

