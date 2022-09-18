Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, Prince William, Prince Harry hold vigil

The Queen lies-in-state for a third day in Westminster Hall Saturday. Her grandchildren the Prince of Wales, William, and Prince Harry stood vigil over her coffin, after King Charles III and his siblings stood vigil Friday.

Covered by: Stephanie Giang-Paunon, Caitlin McFall, Lawrence Richard and Landon Mion

14Posts
Biden arrives in UK for queen's funeral; Liz Truss meeting postponed

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in London late Saturday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month at the age of 96.

A planned meeting between Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss has been postponed until after the queen's funeral on Monday. The meeting was initially scheduled to occur before the funeral but has since been moved to Wednesday.

Biden is among the approximately 500 world leaders visiting London for the funeral. Other guests include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Click here to read more.

Posted by Landon Mion

Each living US president invited to attend Washington, DC memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II make a toast during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London, England. Dominic Lipinski- WPA Pool/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be the only American delegates to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s official funeral service in London Monday, but other U.S. dignitaries, including former U.S. presidents have been invited to attend a memorial service for the Queen in Washington, D.C.

All five living former U.S. presidents — including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter — have been invited to "a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," co-hosted by the British Embassy at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. next week.

"The Cathedral is honored to host a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in partnership with the British Embassy," the National Cathedral said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II met with 13 of the last 14 presidents, including each of those who were invited to the memorial service.

Read more on the story by clicking here: Trump, Obama invited to attend Washington, DC memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren honor their grandmother at vigil

(AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William, who is heir to the throne, stood at the head of the coffin, while Harry was at the foot. 

Also in attendance were Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the children of Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn. 

Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren - eight in total – stood at the vigil for 15 minutes by her coffin at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday evening.

Posted by Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil

(Photo by IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales, William, and his younger brother Prince Harry stood vigil over their grandmother's coffin Saturday to honor Queen Elizabeth II.

While the king's Body Guards are keeping a continuous vigil, family members of the royal family have also taken turns standing vigil.

Prince Harry was allowed to wear his military uniform.

Posted by Stephanie Giang-Paunon

Queen Elizabeth II wrote to American pen pal for 70 years with same birthday

Getty Images

A North Dakota woman wrote to Queen Elizabeth II for the past 70 years while sharing the same birthday as Her Majesty.

Adele Hankey, from Park River, North Dakota, said she’ll "miss" her pen pal after the queen died at the age of 96 last week. 

The letter exchange was "very important" to Adele, her niece Phyllis Hankey told Fox News Digital. 

Posted by Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on 'Grannie' Queen Elizabeth's death: 'We all miss you'

The Royal Family

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to their "Grannie" Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever," the royal sister duo expressed in a royal statement.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie issued the comments ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept. 19.

Posted by Stephanie Giang-Paunon

Biden, Truss to skip London meeting, hold bilateral talks at UN General Assembly

President Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss. (AP Photo)

President Biden's expected meeting with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in London is off. 

The pair instead will meet Wednesday at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Biden is en route to London to attend Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Posted by Stephanie Giang-Paunon

Biden lifts off for London, where he will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden departed Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for London Saturday, where he will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Biden left the White House with first lady Jill Biden as the two plan to pay tribute and honor her majesty on Monday.

In a statement following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the Bidens said that she was "more than a monarch" and was someone who "defined an era."

Posted by Stephanie Giang-Paunon

Prince William chats with kids in hours-long queue

Prince William chats with kids in queue. REUTERS/John Sibley

Prince William stopped to chat with two boys as he worked his way down the line of mourners queued up to pay their respects to his grandmother's coffin.

The Prince of Wales was heard asking if they were warm enough and if they slept overnight as they waited.

He was heard giving encouraging words to mourners as they stood next to the Thames river near Westminster, letting them know they were almost to the palace.

Authorities have warned the wait could be at least 16 hours.

Posted by Caitlin McFall

Prince William spends more time at queue than King Charles III

Prince William greets people queueing to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, shook hands and thanked the thousands of mourners who have joined the hours-long queue to see the Queen's coffin.

King Charles III also thanked the people standing in line, but left before his son.

Both Royals were surrounded by bodyguards as they walked down the path greeting people.

William waived to the mourners as he departed.

Posted by Caitlin McFall

King Charles III, Prince William visit mourners in hours long queue

King Charles III arrives for a visit to the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room. Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP

King Charles III and Prince William visited mourners Saturday in the hours long queue along the Thames near Westminster as thousands line up to see the Queen's coffin.

The King received three cheers from supporters and shouts of "God save the King."

While William appeared to joke around with some of the people lined up and said his grandmother would never have believed the outpouring support she has received following her death on Sep. 8.

Officials have warned people against joining the queue which is not expected to take people at least 16 hours to get through.

Posted by Caitlin McFall

Mourners for the Queen continue to lay flowers outside Windsor Castle

Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Mourners continue to gather outside Windsor Castle, the royal residence, in the lead up to the queen's funeral Monday.

Flowers and notes have been continuously brought by Brits as thousands more wait in line in London to pay their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall.

The flowers and notes are reportedly taken in each night to allow room for more the next day.

Posted by Caitlin McFall

Prince William and Prince Harry prepare to hold vigil

Members of the public file past as King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex hold a vigil beside the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

The Prince of Wales, William, and his younger brother Prince Harry will stand vigil Saturday over their grandmother's coffin.

While the King's Body Guards are keeping a continuous vigil, family members of the Royal family also take turns standing vigil.

Each Watch lasts six hours, with individuals within those watches keeping vigil for 20 minutes. 

The King and his three siblings stood vigil over the queen Friday.

Posted by Caitlin McFall

UK officials warn wait time to see Queen's coffin could be 16 hours

Mourners continue to endure lengthy wait times to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said mourners could wait between 16 to 24 hours in a queue that has extended from the Palace of Westminster to Southwark, nearly 7 miles away from the Queen's current resting place.

Over night the U.K. government warned the queue had reached "near total capacity with a wait time of at least 25 hours" and advised people not to join the line.

Posted by Caitlin McFall

Live Coverage begins here