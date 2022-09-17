Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as queue wait reaches 22 hours, King Charles III visits Wales
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Westminster Hall for the second day. The queue wait for mourners reached 22 hours and soccer star David Beckham joined the line. Meanwhile, King Charles III visited Wales.
incoming update…
Coverage for this event has ended.
A member of the public reportedly rushed at Queen Elizabeth's coffin and catafalque on Friday.
According to the report, the person was taken to the ground by police and removed from Westminster Hall. The individual also reportedly try to pull the flag off of the queen's casket.
Other mourners at the Lying-In-State reportedly looked shocked as the disruptive scene occurred.
Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, was seen for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Ragland was loading bags into her car outside of her home in Los Angeles on Friday.
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward held vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall on Friday evening. Members of the public looked on during the moment.
Queen Elizabeth II will continue to lie in state until Monday, Sept. 19.
This marks the second time the children of Queen Elizabeth II have held vigil for her. The group did so at St. Giles' Cathedral in Scotland, where the Her Majesty passed away.
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, will hold vigil Saturday evening.
Entry to the queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II has resumed on Friday.
The wait is now approximately 22 hours, according to the British Department of Digital, Culture, Media & Sport. Temperatures are expected to be cold in London throughout Friday night into Saturday morning.
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until the early hours of Monday, Sept. 19.
Queen Elizabeth II wore many crown jewels throughout her 70-year reign.
The British monarch, who died on Sept. 8, is believed to have owned a tiara collection made up of some 50 headdresses, according to reports.
Click to read more about the queen's crown collection.
Fox News Digital's Cortney Moore contributed to this report.
Prince Harry, son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, is married to Meghan Markle, a former American actress. The pair started dating in 2016 before marrying in 2019. The couple have made headlines for distancing themselves greatly from the royal family and in 2020, they stepped away from their senior royal duties.
While the two don't have a traditional day-to-day life, they did meet in a pretty conventional way – getting set up by a mutual friend.
Click to read more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story.
Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.
Prince Edward released a statement Friday regarding the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
"We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us," Prince Edward's statement read. "And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means."
"The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives," he added. "Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much. Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us."
He concluded his statement with "Long Live The King."
Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and is married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
Prince Andrew was joined by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson on Friday outside of Windsor Castle as the pair viewed floral tributes left in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.
This is the first time Ferguson, known fondly as Fergie, has been seen with the royal family since the queen's death on Sept. 8.
Her Majesty and the Duchess of York kept a close relationship following Feguson and Andrew's divorce.
"I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years," Fergie said in a statement at the time of the queen's death.
"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth," she added. "To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce."
"I will miss her more than words can express."
Click to read more about Sarah Ferguson's relationship with the queen.
Prince William and Kate Middleton met with troops from the Commonwealth at the Army Training Centre Pirbright on Friday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales thanked the troops, which have been deployed to the United Kingdom to take part in Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.
David Beckham was spotted waiting in the queue to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
"We all want to be here together," Beckham told the BBC. "We all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our queen. And I think something like this today is meant to be shared together so, you know, the fact that we've been here eating pringles."
A member of the public who has been waiting in line with Beckham said she has "big respect" for the soccer star.
"He's stood with us and he's paid his respects how he wants to and I think that's amazing and it's just been really good," she told the outlet.
Beckham revealed he'd been waiting in the queue for 12 hours at the time of the interview.
Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.
Queen Elizabeth II's death this week brought about a strikingly similar scene as mourners watched on while Her Majesty's coffin made its way from Buckingham Palace and traveled to Westminster Hall, an image reminiscent of Princess Diana's memorial 25 years ago when Prince William and Prince Harry followed their mother's casket to its final resting place shortly after she died.
As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin made the 20-minute journey through the streets of London, the world was transported back to 1997 where the young princes stood strong in their last physical act of protecting their mother before she was laid to rest.
Click to read more about the similarities between Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral preparations.
Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.
Prince Harry and Prince William will stand vigil at Queen Eliabeth II's coffin on Saturday.
All of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren will stand vigil. Prince William and Prince Harry, who served 10 years in the British Royal Army, will wear their military uniforms for the event.
William, who is heir to the throne, will stand at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot.
Also attending will be Princes Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the children of Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.
The ceremony will follow a vigil by the queen's four children on Friday evening.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their last respects by filing past the coffin during the lying-in-state, which began Wednesday and concludes Monday, the day of the queen's funeral.
Click to read more about Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren standing vigil.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
King Charles III addressed the Welsh Parliament Friday by first speaking in Welsh and then in English.
"The land of Wales could not have been closer to my mother's heart," he said. "It must surely be counted the greatest privilege to belong to a land that could inspire such devotion.
"I take up my new duties with immense gratitude for the privilege of having been able to serve as the Prince of Wales," he continued. "I now pass to my son William, whose love for this corner of the earth is made all the greater by the years he himself spent here."
King Charles III walked and greeted children and members of the public following a Prayer and Reflection service for his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The King was handed flowers and trinkets as he met with mourners outside the Llandaff Cathedral.
People chanted "God save the King" as he walked and before he entered the car on his way to the Welsh parliament in Cardiff Bay.
People are continuing to join the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state Friday, The Guardian first reported, even after the U.K. government said the area had "reached capacity" and entrance to the line would be closed.
Some reports Thursday said mourners could be waiting for 30 hours to pay their respects.
Admittance to the queue was intended to be closed for six-hours, reopening at 4 pm in south-east London.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attended a service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of the Queen in Cardiff, Wales.
The Dean of Llandaff Cathedral led the service in English and Welsh.
"Her ability to influence and lead with soft power" gave her "unmatched perspective to see the distance," the Dean said. Adding the Queen "surprised" and "delighted" Brits across the U.K.
The King and his wife Camilla are expected to meet with children and community members following the service.
Hundreds of thousands have lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth as she lies-in-state for a second day, but more mourners have been barred from joining the queue for "at least" six hours.
Members of the public have been warned not to attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.
"Southwark Park has reached capacity," the U.K. government said Friday. "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens."
Live Coverage begins here