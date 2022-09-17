Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as queue wait reaches 22 hours, King Charles III visits Wales

Prince Edward releases statement on death of Queen Elizabeth

Prince Edward released a statement Friday regarding the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

"We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us," Prince Edward's statement read. "And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means."

"The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives," he added. "Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much. Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us."

He concluded his statement with "Long Live The King."

Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and is married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex.