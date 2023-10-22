US deploys additional missile systems to Middle East as Israel, Hamas exchange fire
The U.S. Military is deploying further missile systems to the Middle East this weekend as Israel and Hamas continue to exchange fire. The conflict is nearing the end of its first month, with at least 1,400 Israelis dead at the hands of Hamas' October 7 attack. Meanwhile, Hamas-run Palestinian authorities say thousands have died in Gaza.
Fox News reviewed Israeli footage of a captured Hamas terrorist discussing the group's savage October 7 attack on Israel.
Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported on the video of a Hamas fighter. The terrorist acknowled that in Islam, people are not supposed to kill women, children and the elderly, despite commanders’ orders.
The militant said Hamas members "became animals" when they invaded Southern Israel, killing at least 1,400 people.
The son of a founding Hamas leader broke his silence on his decision to denounce the terrorist group after he turned on his own family and converted to Christianity when he saw the horrors of the group's reign firsthand.
Mosab Hassan Yousef, who spied in favor of the Israelis and sought asylum in the U.S., spoke out on his decision to leave the life of terror behind during "FOX & Friends."
"I was born at the heart of Hamas leadership… and I know them very well. They don't care for the Palestinian people. They do not regard the human life," Yousef told Brian Kilmeade Thursday.
"I saw their brutality firsthand back in 1996 when I spent about a year and a half in Megiddo Prison… They killed so many Palestinian people at that point, and this is when I decided that I cannot be together with this movement."
"I had to be honest with myself. Even though Hamas gave me advantages…. I was like a prince in that world… but I did not like them," he continued. "I turned against even my own blood… because this is how much I did not like Hamas, and today, 25 years later, they are the rulers of Gaza, and we see what they are capable of doing."
A Christian and former Israel Defense Forces paratrooper said he believes Hamas is not just a danger to Jews, but also to followers of Jesus.
"We think that this is not a war for only Jews against Hamas," Shadi Khaloul said. "It's the fight of light against darkness."
Hamas launched a surprise invasion on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 Israelis, including civilians. Brutal details have come to light in the following days, showing massacres and beheadings of women and children, with Israeli officials describing signs of torture and abuse.
With the Jewish state preparing to send troops into Gaza as part of its resulting war against Hamas, more than 300,000 IDF reservists of all backgrounds had been called up as of Oct. 9, according to Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari.
Dozens of Hollywood A-listers wrote an open letter addressed to President Biden this week urging him and other world leaders to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Celebrities including Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix, actress Cate Blanchett, comedian Jon Stewart, and 52 others signed the letter calling for peace between the Israeli and Palestinian people.
As noted in Variety, their letter stated, "We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians."
The letter continued, "We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages."
Two astronauts aboard the International Space Station told Fox News their view of Earth without borders and living alongside people from other nations has helped them feel a sense of unity, even as the Israel-Hamas war rages.
"One of the things we experience up here is a different perspective of the world of our planet," European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen told Fox News. "A lot of people call it the overview effect."
"We see the Earth as a single planet that we all share together," he continued. "You don't see borders between countries, and so you get an idea that perhaps borders are something artificial."
Though astronauts may not be able to differentiate between different countries from space, territorial border disputes over the Gaza Strip between Palestinians and Israelis have been ongoing for decades. After Hamas — the ruling party in Gaza — invaded Israel and murdered over 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7, the Jewish nation declared war on the Islamic terrorist group and launched retaliatory strikes.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he cancel student visas and deport foreign nationals who express support for Hamas in the U.S. if he is elected president.
DeSantis made the comments Friday while speaking at a campaign event in Iowa. The White House hopeful discussed his plans to remove Hamas-supporting foreign nationals attending U.S. colleges and universities from the country as many pro-Palestinian student groups at various institutions across the nation release statements and organize demonstrations endorsing Hamas' largest attack against Israel in decades.
"You see students demonstrating in our country in favor of Hamas," DeSantis said. "Remember, some of them are foreigners."
DeSantis said he will be "canceling your visa, and I’m sending you home" if he wins the presidency in 2024.
Fellow Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said at the same event in Iowa that, if elected president, he would withhold Pell Grants from universities that failed to eliminate antisemitism on their campuses.
A steady stream of rocket misfires by Hamas and Islamic Jihad have resulted in the deaths of several Palestinians since the war between Israel and Iran-backed terrorists first began earlier this month, according to one Israeli defense official.
"They are killing their own people," Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said Saturday.
Hagari noted that one-fifth of the rockets that have been fired by Hamas and Islamic Jihad have missed intended targets and landed inside Gaza, killing civilians. That number, Hagari said, amounts to more than 550 rockets.
The comments from Hagari came roughly four days after the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City was struck by an errant rocket. The blast reportedly left hundreds dead. Hamas initially claimed the hospital was attacked in an Israeli strike; Israel countered after an investigation that it was hit by an errant missile launched by terrorists in Gaza.
The U.S. has plans to deploy further missiles sytems to the Middle East as Israel and Hamas continue to exchange fire this weekend.
The U.S. credited to additional deployments to "escalations" in the region by Iran. Iran and its proxy terrorist group, Hezbollah, have threatened to join the war against Israel for weeks.
The U.S. has pressured them to stay out of the conflict, deploying two air craft carrier groups to the Eastern Mediterranean in a clear threat of full U.S. involvement.
The U.S. has put at least 2,000 troops on high alert in the region, though President Biden says Israel has not requested direct U.S. assistance.
