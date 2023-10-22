Hamas terrorists had instructions for using cyanide-based chemical bombs, linking to Al Qaeda: reports

Israeli officials say Hamas terrorists killed during the Oct. 7 attack in the southern portion of the country were found to be carrying instructions on how to use cyanide-based chemical bombs, according to reports.

The massacre at the kibbutz is one of many scenes of unspeakable bloodshed perpetrated by Hamas.

Axios reportedly reviewed Israeli intelligence that showed Hamas terrorists carried instructions stored on USB devices that included detailed diagrams for a "cyanide dispersion device."

The intelligence was found on the USB devices discovered on the dead bodies of militants who invaded Kibbutz Be’eri near the Gaza Strip in Southern Israel.

"This finding points to an intention by Hamas to use chemical weapons as part of its terror attack against civilians," Israel said in a cable to its embassies.

Israeli officials also told the embassies the terrorists were ordered to "conduct attacks in a similar way that ISIS tried to do."

Sky News interviewed Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday, who confirmed the instructions and said they dated back to 2003 and were from an Al Qaeda design for chemical weapons.

"It’s Al Qaeda material. Official Al Qaeda material. We are dealing with ISIS, Al Qaeda and Hamas," President Herzog said. "This is how shocking the situation is where we’re looking at the instructions that are given on how to operate and how to create a kind of non-professional chemical weapon with cyanide."

Hamas has been compared to ISIS by Israeli leaders like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who after the Oct. 7 attacks said, "Hamas is ISIS."

"Just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed and Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated," the Prime Minister said. "They should be spit out from the community of nations. No leaders should meet them. No country should harbor them. And those that do should be sanctioned."

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) even said Hamas brought ISIS flags when they massacred Israeli children, women and men.

"Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization," IDF officials said. "Hamas is worse than ISIS."

Israel also said the bodies of Hamas terrorists who died on Oct. 7 were in possession of battle plans to "kill as many people as possible," and take hostages while raiding and burning villages.

The plans also included directions of targeting schools for kidnapping children, pointing to areas where large groups of civilians would likely be found.