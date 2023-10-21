Israel Defense Forces say Hamas released hostages to delay ground invasion
Hamas has released two American hostages held captive since the war in Gaza began on Oct. 7 following mediation efforts by Qatar. Israel continues to pummel the Gaza Strip with airstrikes while the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has opened to allow limited humanitarian aid to reach the besieged Palestinians.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for Hamas to release all hostages and said that 10 Americans are still unaccounted for.
"First, it's very simple. Hostages should be released immediately and unconditionally. That's been our position from day one. It remains our position," Blinken said. "I would not take anything that Hamas says at face value."
His comments come after two hostages were released from Hamas captivity on Friday.
"We welcome their release. We share in the relief that their families, friends and loved ones are feeling. But there are still ten additional Americans who remain unaccounted for in this conflict," Blinken said.
Blinken said some of the 10 American citizens unaccounted for are being held hostage by Hamas.
A source with knowledge of the release previously told Fox News that the American hostages , a mother and daughter, were released "on humanitarian grounds" after Qatari mediation efforts.
An Israeli official said their names are Judith and Natalie Raanan.
The New York Times is defending its rehiring of a Gaza journalist who was previously exposed for praising Hitler.
The Times rehired freelance videographer Soliman Hijj as part of its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. In August 2022, the pro-Israel media watchdog HonestReporting shed light on Hijjy, whose work had been featured by the Times between 2018 and 2021.
HonestReporting found that Hijjy praised Adolf Hitler in a 2012 Facebook post, writing, "How great you are, Hitler" in Arabic.
In a 2018 post, Hijjy shared a photo of himself with a caption that translated to either "I'm in tune like Hitler during the holocaust" or "in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust."
In a separate post, he referred to the terrorist group Hamas' rocket fire toward Israel as "the resistance."
At the time, a spokesperson for The Times told HonestReporting that it was looking into Hiijy's social media posts and declined to comment further in response to FOX News' inquiry.
However, in the wake of Hamas' horrific Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, Hijjy's name has reemerged in the Times' coverage of the brewing war, as first pointed out by the Jewish newspaper Algemeiner.
The Times is now standing by Hijjy.
"We reviewed problematic social media posts by Mr. Hijjy when they first came to light in 2022 and took a variety of actions to ensure he understood our concerns and could adhere to our standards if he wished to do freelance work for us in the future," a spokesperson for the Times told FOX News Digital. "Mr. Hijjy followed those steps and has maintained high journalistic standards. He has delivered important and impartial work at great personal risk in Gaza during this conflict."
FOX News Digital asked multiple follow-up questions, including what were the Times' specific standards Hijjy was adhering to and how can he cover the Israel-Gaza conflict impartially when he has praised Hitler in the past. The Times spokesperson declined to comment further.
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza are calling for the United Nations to demand the immediate release of children held captive by Hamas.
A petition signed by 86 Nobel Prize winners demands the release of children held hostage by Hamas terrorists to Untied States Ambassador Robert Wood. The U.S. will deliver the petition to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to a news release.
“Since the barbaric Hamas massacre of children, women and the elderly, the UN has betrayed its mission to prevent and fight against atrocities and war crimes. The UN has almost completely ignored the blood of Israeli citizens and even the kidnapping of children and babies. This is the last moment in which the UN can justify its existence," said Ambassador Erdan.
"I call on the UN Secretary-General to wake up and prove that the blood and lives of the kidnapped children are really important to him, and that he does not prioritize aid to Gazan supporters of the massacre in Israel over innocent children kidnapped by terrorists. The Nobel Prize winners placed before the Secretary-General the proper scale of moral values — I urge him to listen to them!”
An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said Saturday the families of 210 kidnapped civilians have been informed that their relatives are held hostage by Hamas.
The update comes as Israel enters the 15th day of its war since Hamas terrorists infiltrated the country on October 7 and savagely killed as many as 1,400 Israelis, taking some captives back to Gaza. Israel has responded with a relentless campaign of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip — where some 2 million Palestinians live — and has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with Gaza in anticipation of a ground operation to eradicate Hamas.
"We continue to attack governmental and military targets, eliminate terrorists that took part in the attack on Saturday October 7th, and terrorists who may be a threat in the next stages," the IDF spokesperson said.
On Friday, two American nationals held captive by Hamas were released. A source with knowledge of the release confirmed to Fox News that the two American hostages, a mother and her daughter, were released "on humanitarian grounds" following Qatari mediation efforts.
IDF also said that more than 550 rockets launched by the terror groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have misfired and killed innocent civilians in Gaza.
Israel has urged Palestinian civilians to move south, away from military targets in the northern Gaza Strip. "We will increase the attacks over Hamas' strongholds in the northern Strip towards the next stages in the war," IDF said.
A limited supply of humanitarian aid is moving into the Gaza Strip from the southern border crossing with Egypt in Rafah after Israel agreed to let food, water and medicine be delivered to the Palestinian people.
Meanwhile, in the country's north, Israeli troops have continued to clash with Hezbollah terrorists on the border with Lebanon.
"Our message is clear," IDF said. "Whoever tries to infiltrate the territory of Israel will get killed, and whoever shoots towards us will get hurt."
On a tour of southern Israel Thursday aimed at boosting morale among troops preparing for a likely ground operation inside Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant promised to lead Israel to a decisive victory against Hamas.
"We will be precise and forceful, and we will keep going until we fulfill our mission," Gallant stated.
What exactly that mission is has been clearly echoed throughout Israel’s military ranks up to its political leadership over the last two weeks since an elite unit of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel.
After the murder of 1,400 people, civilians and soldiers and the kidnapping of 210 people, Israel has said it will not stop this war until Hamas, its people and its infrastructure are wiped out.
Voices around the world have begun questioning whether Israel’s response is "proportionate," calling for restraint as the civilian death toll in Gaza rises and demanding a cease-fire before this conflict drags in other, more nefarious, regional players
But Israelis remain steadfast, believing there is no choice — "It’s either them or us." There is no room in the region for both.
Speaking to Fox News Digital, Eylon Levy, an Israeli government spokesman, reiterated Israel’s goal to destroy Hamas.
"Demanding a ceasefire from Israel is saying that Hamas should get away with what it did — and should keep its ability to do it again," Levy said.
"Until we complete our mission of dismantling Hamas, urging a ceasefire is the pro-Hamas position.
"We’re talking about whole families cremated alive, burned until there was nothing left of the children but fragments of bone and ash," Levy said, describing the sprawling attack on multiple communities and towns throughout southern Israel. "These images reminded us not only of ISIS but of the worst horrors of the Holocaust. Israel cannot allow this satanic terror organization to threaten its citizens any longer."
Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, a Libertarian, said Friday that several of his relatives were killed in a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza that was damaged by an Israeli airstrike amid the war between Israel forces and Hamas terrorists.
Amash is a Palestinian-American who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2021. The former congressman left the GOP in 2019 before later joining the Libertarian Party.
"With great sadness, I have now confirmed that several of my relatives (including Viola and Yara pictured here) were killed at Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza, where they had been sheltering, when part of the complex was destroyed as the result of an Israeli airstrike," Amash wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Give rest, O Lord, to their souls, and may their memories be eternal."
"The Palestinian Christian community has endured so much. Our family is hurting badly. May God watch over all Christians in Gaza—and all Israelis and Palestinians who are suffering, whatever their religion or creed," he continued.
The explosion struck St. Porphyrius Thursday evening and knocked down a wall of the church. At least 500 displaced Muslims and Christians had taken shelter in the church, where the Hamas-run government's health ministry said at least 16 were killed.
The Israeli military said a strike on a nearby command center damaged part of the church, and that the incident is under investigation. The military said the church was not the target of the strike.
More than 5,600 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on October 7, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.
The Rafah border crossing connecting Gaza to Egypt will open Saturday morning to allow passage for civilians fleeing Gaza amid continued violence between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.
The U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs said the crossing is expected to open at 10 a.m. local time, although the time period it will remain open is unclear.
"We have received information that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open on Saturday, 21 October at 10:00 AM local time," the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs said in a statement. "If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza."
"We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open, and U.S. citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing ... The situation remains dynamic and fluid and the security environment is unpredictable. You should assess your personal safety and security before choosing to move toward the border or trying to cross," the statement added.
More than 5,600 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on October 7, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.
As tensions heighten in the Middle East , U.S. forces in the region are facing hostile threats and an array of attacks as the Biden administration increases its support for Israel.
A U.S. naval warship shot down 15 drones and four cruise missiles Thursday during a nine-hour span near the Yemeni coast, a larger barrage than was previously thought.
The USS Carney, a guided missile destroyer, was heading south through the Suez Canal in Egypt on Wednesday and was in the northern Red Sea when incidents occurred on Thursday.
Since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, there have been a handful of attacks on U.S. positions in the Middle East. The Pentagon has moved warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with assistance.
In addition, 2,000 U.S. troops were put on heightened alert and are ready to be deployed if needed. The troops are likely Army and Air Force personnel and would be able to respond quickly, particularly to provide intelligence and surveillance, transportation and medical assistance.
The aggression against American military personnel coincides with protests and riots near U.S. embassies in the Middle East. Below is a rundown of attacks on U.S. forces in recent days.
U.S. forces intercepted two one-way attack drones targeting Iraq's al-Asad air base just west of Baghdad where American troops are located. One drone was destroyed, and the other was damaged, U.S. Central Command said.
Coalition forces sustained minor injuries and there was some damage to the base.
In another part of Iraq, U.S. forces at the al-Harir air base destroyed a drone. No injuries were reported.
"Our missiles, drones, and special forces are ready to direct qualitative strikes at the American enemy in its bases and disrupt its interests if it intervenes in this battle," Ahmad "Abu Hussein" al-Hamidawi, head of the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah militia, said in a statement.
Thursday, Oct. 19
The USS Carney was in the Northern Red Sea when it shot down the four cruise missiles and 15 drones launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. No injuries or damage were reported.
The Defense Department initially said the warship shot down three land attack cruise missiles and "several" drones before the full scale of the attack was known.
A defense official said the cruise missiles and drones were shot down with the SM-2 surface-to-air missiles and that the rockets were clearly headed for Israel. A U.S. official said they don't believe the missiles — which were shot down over the water — were aimed at the U.S. warship.
Syria
On the same day, the Al Tanf Garrison military base in southern Syria where American troops are present was targeted by two drones. U.S. and coalition forces engaged and destroyed one drone while the other impacted the base.
U.S. troops have maintained a presence at the base for a number of years to train Syrian allies and monitor Islamic State militant activity.
Friday, Oct. 20
Two rockets were fired toward the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in Iraq, near the Baghdad International Airport around 2:50 a.m.
One rocket was intercepted by a counter-rocket system and the other impacted an empty storage facility. No casualties were reported.
