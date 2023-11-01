Timeline: US forces in Iraq and Syria were attacked at least 27 times between Oct 17-31

A drone attack on a U.S. base in Syria was thwarted on Wednesday, according to a report.

Two drones targeting Syria's al-Tanf region were disabled or destroyed by the base defense system, an Iraqi government source told Reuters.

The thwarted attack comes as U.S. and Coalition Forces at Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) installations in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 27 times between Oct. 17-31.

Of these attacks, 16 happened in Iraq and 11 took place in Syria. They included a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets.

Most of these attacks were successfully disrupted by military forces and most failed to reach their targets, thanks to robust defenses. One U.S. contractor died as a result of cardiac arrest, when warned of an attack. Several other injuries were reported.

Four total attacks took place in both countries on October 30.

A multi-rocket attack occurred against U.S. and coalition forces at Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq. Earlier in the day, multiple one-way attack drones were shot down at the same base. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure reported for either attack.

On the same day in Syria, a multi-rocket attack occurred against U.S. and coalition forces at Mission Support Site Euphrates, Syria. A separate multi-rocket attack happened at Mission Support Site Green Village, Syria. There were no reported casualties or damage.

A one-way attack drone was launched against U.S. forces at Shaddadi, Syria on October 29. Also in Syria, another rocket attack occurred east of Mission Support Site Green Village in the vicinity of Omar Oil Field, on October 27.

Also on Oct. 27, U.S. and coalition forces shot down a drone at Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Earlier that week, there were a total of nine attacks, with five attacks in Syria and four in Iraq.

Coalition forces in Syria were attacked separately in Shaddadi and near Mission Support Site Euphrates on Oct. 26; at the Rumalyn Landing Zone on Oct. 25; and, at the al-Tanf Garrison on Oct. 23. There were no casualties reported.

Four attacks in Iraq happened between Oct. 22-26, including at Erbil Airbase on Oct. 26, against US and Coalition forces Erbil Air Base on Oct. 25, at Al-Asad Air Base on Oct. 24, and again at Al-Asad Air Base on Oct. 22.

On Oct. 21, multiple one-way attack drones were targeted at US and Coalition forces at the Al-Asad Air Base, and, on Oct. 20, multiple one-way attack drones impacted in three different unoccupied areas at Bashur, Iraq. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

On Oct. 19, the Al-Asad Air Base, Iraq was attacked again, as was the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in Iraq, which houses U.S. and coalition personnel.

That same day, a rocket struck the Mission Support Site Euphrates in Syria.

The Al-Asad Airbase was attacked once on Oct. 18 and once on Oct 17. During the attack on the 17th, a number of personnel sustained minor injuries. The civilian contractor, a US national, also died. One hangar with a small aircraft inside was also destroyed.

A drone fired at U.S. and coalition forces was shot down at Bashur on Oct. 18.

At least two drones were launched against U.S. and coalition forces at al-Tanf Garrison in Syria on Oct. 18. They were engaged and at least one drone was destroyed. Multiple personnel sustained minor injuries.

The attacks stemmed from violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as the U.S. has backed the Middle Eastern democracy in its war against terror.

Defense officials have said Iranian-forces are believed to have backed the attacks.

Senior U.S. officials, including President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discouraged Iran from getting involved. They have also vowed retaliation if U.S. forces are intentionally targeted but have not specified which actions they would take.

The U.S. has deployed carrier group and other forces in the Mediterranean Sea and sent an additional 300 more troops on Wednesday.