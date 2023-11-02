Expand / Collapse search
Iran delivering a 'massive national insult' to America, former Israel amb says: 'We are without dignity'

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman calls Iran's appointment to chair UN Human Rights Council 'outrageous'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman discusses the latest updates after shocking video showed an anti-Israel mob threatening Jews in Russia and the ambassador of Iran chairing a U.N. Human Rights Council forum.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman called out the Biden administration on "FOX & Friends" for a lack of pressure on Iran as the regime becomes chair of Thursday's U.N. Human Rights Council Social Forum amid the Israel-Hamas war. 

US TROOPS IN MIDDLE EAST ATTACKED 14 TIMES, INJURING 24 PEOPLE OVER THE LAST WEEK: PENTAGON

DAVID FRIEDMAN: Iran is delivering to the United States right now a massive national insult. I mean, we are just without dignity right now when it comes to Iran. I mean, they attacked us 28 times since the war began. Our response was to, you know, send a couple of missiles over empty warehouses coupled with an apology. Their human rights record is atrocious. I mean, these two beautiful young women, because they dared not cover their faces properly, were taken into custody. Mahsa Amini died two days later from her wounds. Armita Garawand, who was in a coma for a month, she unfortunately just succumbed to her wounds. They shoot protesters in the streets. They take dissenters and they execute them publicly. The foreign minister of Iran, we give him safe passage into our country. We protect him. He gets up in front of the United Nations, and he lectures the United States and Israel. He threatens us. And now they're the head of the Human Rights Council? I mean, this is outrageous. 

You know, during the Trump administration, I remember the conversation with the president and with Ambassador Haley. We left the Human Rights Council because we could not dignify that entity by being a member of it. Now, the Biden administration chose to come right back in, and they're going to be sitting there in the Human Rights Council, which is going to be chaired by the Islamic Republic of Iran, one of the worst offenders in the world of human rights. We are being deprived of whatever national dignity we have left by participating in this charade. 

Iran secured a senior role at the U.N. Human Rights Council back in May, despite hanging two men on charges of blasphemy.

Iran will serve as chair of the Human Rights Council Social Forum for the next year, which is set to be focused on how technology can be used to promote human rights. The announcement came just days after Iran executed two men for participating in a social media discourse titled "Critique of Superstition and Religion."

American troops operating in the Middle East have been faced with an uptick in attacks in recent weeks, a trend that could continue as the U.S. supports Israel's war effort against Hamas.

U.S. forces conducted airstrikes on facilities in eastern Syria last week in response to continued attacks on U.S. troops by Iranian proxies, striking a weapons depot and an ammo storage area believed to be used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups, a senior U.S. defense official told FOX News' chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

FOX News' Michael Lee and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

This article was written by Fox News staff.