Biden says Israel will stop fighting in Gaza when Hamas 'no longer maintains the capacity to murder'

President Biden said Wednesday that he thinks Israel's military operation in Gaza will stop when Hamas "no longer maintains the capacity to murder, abuse, and do horrific things to the Israelis."

Speaking at a press conference after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden called on the Israeli military to exercise caution as they pursue Hamas military targets near civilian infrastructure. He said the Israel Defense Forces has "an obligation to use as much caution as they can in going after their targets."

However, he added, "Hamas said they plan to attack Israelis again and this is terrible dilemma."

Biden and his administration have remained steadfast in support for Israel's ongoing war against Hamas. U.S. officials have strongly condemned the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel, in which Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Jewish state and massacred as many as 1,200 people, taking some 240 back to Gaza as hostages.

Other world leaders have condemned Israel's military actions in Gaza, specifically attacks on hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, pointing to the staggering death toll figures released by the Hamas-led Gaza Health Ministry. Israel has said, and the White House confirmed, that Hamas uses Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza City, as a military base to store weapons and plan terrorist attacks.

The U.S. government has rejected calls for a cease-fire in the conflict, insisting that Israel has a right to defend itself. At the same time, the Biden administration has pressured Israel to allow short-term pauses in the fighting so humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, can be delivered to the Palestinians living in Gaza.

The president acknowledged he did not know when the Israel-Hamas war would end. However, he made clear that, in his view, the only solution to the conflict is the formation of a Palestinian state.

"I'm not a fortune-teller, I can't tell you how long it's going to last. But I can tell you, I don't think it ultimately ends until there's a two-state solution," Biden said. "I made it clear to the Israelis I think it's a big mistake for them to think they're going to occupy Gaza and maintain Gaza. I don't think that works."

"And so I think you're going to see efforts to bring along – well, I shouldn't go into anymore, because it's things I have been negotiating with Arab countries and others about what the next steps are," he added.