The Guardian removes Osama bin Laden's ‘Letter to America’ after TikTok influencers unearth pro-terror screed

The Guardian removed Osama bin Laden's infamous "Letter to America" this week as the words of the terrorist mastermind behind the attacks of September 11, 2001, went viral after being unearthed by social media users.

The left-wing outlet had the anti-American and antisemitic letter published on its website since 2002 and was the first Google search result when searching for the document. But the publication deleted bin Laden's letter amid a sudden spike in traffic.

A spokesperson for The Guardian told Fox News Digital, "The transcript published on our website 20 years ago has been widely shared on social media without the full context. Therefore we have decided to take it down and direct readers to the news article that originally contextualized it instead."

The Guardian declined additional comment.

The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, with many thousands more injured and suffering from long-term illnesses, after Islamic terrorists crashed four hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center, Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania; the latter was forced down by heroic passengers. In the letter to the American people translated in English, bin Laden justified al-Qaeda's attacks against the U.S. because "you attacked us" and "you attacked us in Palestine."

"Palestine, which has sunk under military occupation for more than 80 years. The British handed over Palestine, with your help and your support, to the Jews, who have occupied it for more than 50 years; years overflowing with oppression, tyranny, crimes, killing, expulsion, destruction and devastation," bin Laden alleged.

The deceased terrorist continued, "The creation and continuation of Israel is one of the greatest crimes, and you are the leaders of its criminals. And of course there is no need to explain and prove the degree of American support for Israel. The creation of Israel is a crime which must be erased. Each and every person whose hands have become polluted in the contribution towards this crime must pay its price, and pay for it heavily."

Bin Laden, who was killed by U.S. Navy SEALs in 2011, also wrote that it brought him "both laughter and tears" when the U.S. repeated the "fabricated lies that the Jews have a historical right to Palestine" and rejected the notion that believing otherwise is antisemitic.

"The blood pouring out of Palestine must be equally revenged," the terror leader wrote in the letter that also pushes the antisemitic trope claiming the Jews "control your policies, media and economy."

The letter went viral when it was unearthed by social media influencers on TikTok this week as pockets of young people across America have embraced pro-Palestinian talking points. Online personality and pro-Palestinian activist Lynette Adkins was among the people to push the letter online and claim it had changed their views of one of the world's most notorious mass killers.

"I need everyone to stop what they're doing right now and go read- It's literally two pages. Go read 'A Letter to America," Adkins said the video. "And please come back here and just let me know what you think because I feel like I'm going through, like, an existential crisis right now and a lot of people are, so I just need someone else to be feeling this."

"These people are, of course, massive idiots," Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., said Thursday on "America’s Newsroom" when asked about the disturbing trend of young people unearthing the letter.

