University of Maryland Palestinian rally under investigation after apparent calls for ‘Holocaust 2.0’

A pro-Palestinian rally at The University of Maryland is under investigation by the school and Maryland law enforcement after students claimed the demonstration turned "antisemitic."

Students spoke out against a Students for Justice in Palestine rally held on campus, Thursday, accusing it of antisemitic messages. Witnesses of the event told a local outlet that messages like "Holocaust 2.0" were written in chalk on campus walkways near where the rally was held.

The event led one student to fear for her safety. "Now that I know what some people on this campus think, I don't feel as safe walking around. Especially alone and especially at night," the student told a CBS affiliate.

Another told an ABC outlet that she heard calls for an "Intifada."

The pro-Palestinian group that put on the rally says its mission is to "work in solidarity with the Palestinian people's struggle for human rights." An Instagram post advertising the rally called on students to "Walk out and sit in at Hornbake Plaza in calling for a ceasefire and reiterating our demands to the University of Maryland administration!!!"

"Bring flags, kuffiyahs, and chalk!!" the post added.

It also implored students to "Stand on the right side of history AGAINST GENOCIDE #ceasefirenow."

University of Maryland staff acknowledged the "hateful" and "antisemitic" turn the rally took Thursday and declared that an investigation into the incident was underway.

In a public statement, school officials said, "We are aware of hateful, antisemitic sentiment expressed at today’s demonstration by Students for Justice in Palestine. We condemn it in no uncertain terms. The offensive actions of a few should not reflect on the vast majority of protesters who were there to peacefully express their views, but there is no place for any antisemitic message, behavior or action at the University of Maryland."

The statement also noted that Maryland police are on the case as well, adding, "The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) has launched an immediate investigation and continues to conduct real-time threat assessments. Responsible parties will be held accountable."

The Anti-Defamation League’s D.C. chapter and University of Maryland Jewish groups put out a joint statement Friday condemning the rally.

"We are deeply disturbed that students at University of Maryland were met yesterday with antisemitic graffiti that said, ‘Holocaust 2.0.’ This imagery is deeply troubling whether it was meant to trivialize the Holocaust or seen as a direct threat against Jewish students. Either way it is dangerous and unacceptable," they stated.

Students for Justice in Palestine is a far-left group which celebrated the Hamas terrorist attack as a "historic" victory for Palestinian resistance. Brandeis University said Monday it will no longer recognize Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) on its campus.

The school’s spokesperson Julie Jette told Fox News Digital, "National SJP has called on its chapters to engage in conduct that supports Hamas in its call for the elimination of the only Jewish state in the world and its people. Such expression is not protected by Brandeis' principles of free speech."

It was also suspended from campus on Friday by Columbia University.

The University of Maryland didn't respond to a request for comment.

