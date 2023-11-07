More than half of world’s countries pose heightened risks for American travelers: State Department

More than half of the countries across the globe now pose heightened risks for Americans, the State Department says, as it issued another "worldwide caution" this week for travelers as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

The State Department’s travel advisory system rates countries on a level of 1 to 4 based on the risks Americans face while visiting them.

As of Friday, 21 countries have earned the "Level 4: Do Not Travel" rating, while 20 are at "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" and more than 70 are at "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution."

Among the countries that pose the greatest threats to Americans’ safety is Lebanon, which borders Israel to the north.

"Do Not travel to Lebanon due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions," the State Department warns. "Reconsider travel to Lebanon due to terrorism, civil unrest, armed conflict, crime, kidnapping, and Embassy Beirut’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens."

The State Department also is urging any Americans to reconsider travel to Israel due to "terrorism and civil unrest."

The announcements come as the State Department issued another "worldwide caution" Thursday for Americans traveling internationally or overseas.

"Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," it said.

The message adds for American tourists to "stay alert in locations frequented by tourists."

Fox News' Gillian Turner contributed to this report.