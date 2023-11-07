Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

State Department

More than half of world’s countries pose heightened risks for American travelers: State Department

US State Department issues new ‘worldwide caution’ warning

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

More than half of the countries across the globe now pose heightened risks for Americans, the State Department says, as it issued another "worldwide caution" this week for travelers as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. 

The State Department’s travel advisory system rates countries on a level of 1 to 4 based on the risks Americans face while visiting them.  

As of Friday, 21 countries have earned the "Level 4: Do Not Travel" rating, while 20 are at "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" and more than 70 are at "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution." 

Among the countries that pose the greatest threats to Americans’ safety is Lebanon, which borders Israel to the north. 

AMERICAN-ISRAELI POLICE OFFICER STABBED TO DEATH IN SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK NEAR JERUSALEM 

Protest in Lebanon over Israel-Hamas war

Riot police use tear gas against protesters during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the U.S. Embassy in Awkar, a northern suburb of Beirut on Oct. 18. (AP/Hassan Ammar)

"Do Not travel to Lebanon due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions," the State Department warns. "Reconsider travel to Lebanon due to terrorism, civil unrest, armed conflict, crime, kidnapping, and Embassy Beirut’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens." 

The State Department also is urging any Americans to reconsider travel to Israel due to "terrorism and civil unrest."  

STATE DEPARTMENT STAFFERS WRITE INTERNAL MEMO DEMANDING US CRITICIZE ISRAEL, SUPPORT CEASEFIRE 

Pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Istanbul, Turkey

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator burns a banner with the colors of the Israeli flag during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 18. Turkey has a "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" rating from the State Department for American travelers. (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

The announcements come as the State Department issued another "worldwide caution" Thursday for Americans traveling internationally or overseas. 

"Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," it said. 

Pro-Palestinian protesters

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest outside the Israeli Embassy on Oct. 9, 2023 in London. (Photo by Leila Dougan/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The message adds for American tourists to "stay alert in locations frequented by tourists." 

Fox News' Gillian Turner contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.