Harvard, Columbia, other top universities ramping up efforts to combat antisemitism after intense backlash

The nation's top universities are ramping up their efforts to combat antisemitism after facing intense backlash in the wake of the unfolding war between Israel and Hamas.

Columbia University announced Friday it would suspend Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace from campus through the end of the fall term over alleged violations of the school's policies.

A statement from Columbia senior vice president Gerald Rosberg said the two pro-Palestinian groups held an "unauthorized event" on Thursday "that proceeded despite warnings" and "included threatening rhetoric and intimidation."

Brandeis University similarly announced Monday it was banning its SJP from holding campus activities.

Harvard President Claudine Gay released a statement Thursday condemning antisemitism and called out the pro-Palestinian rallying cry "from the river to the sea" as crossing the line.

"Our community must understand that phrases such as ‘from the river to the sea’ bear specific historical meanings that to a great many people imply the eradication of Jews from Israel and engender both pain and existential fears within our Jewish community. I condemn this phrase and any similarly hurtful phrases," Gay wrote.

University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill announced Thursday the launch of an investigation into "vile, antisemitic messages" projected onto campus buildings.

Several universities have been under pressure to address the erupting incidents of antisemitism on their campuses, particularly by multimillionaire donors who have either threatened to pull funding or have already declared they will not be giving any money going forward.

There have been numerous incidents on college campuses across the country showing Hamas sympathizers removing flyers of Israeli hostages, many of which have gone viral.

Multiple student groups and college professors have declared their support of the actions committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, many justifying the slaughter of more than 1,400 Israelis.

