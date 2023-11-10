Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Antisemitism Exposed

Harvard, Columbia, other top universities ramping up efforts to combat antisemitism after intense backlash

Colleges have been under fire by donors as Jewish students increasingly feel targeted during the Israel-Hamas war

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
The founder of StopAntisemitism says reports of anti-Jewish incidents have skyrocketed 1,500% since the start of the Israel-Hamas war Video

The founder of StopAntisemitism says reports of anti-Jewish incidents have skyrocketed 1,500% since the start of the Israel-Hamas war

Liora Rez told Fox News Digital that the nonprofit, which exposes acts of antisemitism online, has held doctors, nurses and lawyers accountable for their shocking rhetoric and actions.

The nation's top universities are ramping up their efforts to combat antisemitism after facing intense backlash in the wake of the unfolding war between Israel and Hamas. 

Columbia University announced Friday it would suspend Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace from campus through the end of the fall term over alleged violations of the school's policies. 

A statement from Columbia senior vice president Gerald Rosberg said the two pro-Palestinian groups held an "unauthorized event" on Thursday "that proceeded despite warnings" and "included threatening rhetoric and intimidation." 

Brandeis University similarly announced Monday it was banning its SJP from holding campus activities.

THE MOST EXTREME ANTI-ISRAEL, HAMAS-SYMPATHIZING MOMENTS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES SINCE THE OCT. 7 ATTACKS

Columbia students support Palestine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Columbia students participate in a rally in support of Palestinians at the university on October 12, 2023 in New York City.   (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Harvard President Claudine Gay released a statement Thursday condemning antisemitism and called out the pro-Palestinian rallying cry "from the river to the sea" as crossing the line.  

"Our community must understand that phrases such as ‘from the river to the sea’ bear specific historical meanings that to a great many people imply the eradication of Jews from Israel and engender both pain and existential fears within our Jewish community. I condemn this phrase and any similarly hurtful phrases," Gay wrote. 

COLUMBIA SUSPENDS ANTI-ISRAEL STUDENT GROUPS FOR ‘THREATENING RHETORIC AND INTIMIDATION’

Claudine Gay

Harvard President Claudine Gay released a statement condemning the pro-Palestinian chant "from the river to the sea" as antisemitic.  (Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill announced Thursday the launch of an investigation into "vile, antisemitic messages" projected onto campus buildings. 

Several universities have been under pressure to address the erupting incidents of antisemitism on their campuses, particularly by multimillionaire donors who have either threatened to pull funding or have already declared they will not be giving any money going forward. 

BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY BANS STUDENTS FOR JUSTICE IN PALESTINE FOR ITS SUPPORT FOR HAMAS

Students tearing down posters

NYU student Yazmeen Deyhimi and two others were captured on video tearing down Israeli hostage posters on campus. Deyhimi has since apologized. (Screenshot/SSI_NYU on X)

There have been numerous incidents on college campuses across the country showing Hamas sympathizers removing flyers of Israeli hostages, many of which have gone viral. 

Multiple student groups and college professors have declared their support of the actions committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, many justifying the slaughter of more than 1,400 Israelis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.