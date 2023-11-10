Expand / Collapse search
NYC's Grand Central Terminal reopens after mob of pro-Palestinian demonstrators swarm, vandalize entrance

One demonstrator in the vicinity of the station climbed a street post to tear down American and United Nations flags

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Pro-Palestinian protester arrested after tearing down American flags in New York City Video

Pro-Palestinian protester arrested after tearing down American flags in New York City

Pro-Palestinian rallies began in Columbus Circle on Friday night and moved near Grand Central Terminal. (Fox News Digital)

Service at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan was temporarily suspended on Friday after mobs of pro-Palestinian demonstrators flooded the streets of New York City to protest Israel's war in Gaza, creating chaos as some tried to break into the closed station.

The pro-Palestinian rally began at 5 p.m. Friday with over a thousand individuals marching through the streets. Some were seen tearing down posters of the hostages being held by Hamas terrorists and crumbling them up while other demonstrators burned an Israeli flag.

According to an Instagram post from pro-Palestinian organizations, Within Our Lifetime and the City University of New York for Palestine, the protest was to "flood Manhattan for Gaza."

"Gaza calls, we respond. Palestine will be free, because when we resist we win together. Cease genocide. Cease the siege. Cease the blockade. Cease occupation. Cease funding Israel. Cease settler colonization. Cease Zionism. Cease imperialism," the social media post read, in part.

PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATOR SETS ISRAELI FLAG ON FIRE IN NYC PROTEST, STOMPS ON IT

Large crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters

Over a thousand pro-Palestinian demonstrators flooded the streets of New York City on Friday to protest Israel's war in Gaza, ultimately leading to the temporary closure of Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

In social media posts, the Palestinian Youth Movement and other groups called for people to walk out of their workplaces, schools and other activities to join the demonstration.

  • Protesters tear down kidnapped Israeli posters
    Image 1 of 3

    Pro-Palestinian protesters tear down posters raising awareness for people kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

  • Missing Israeli posters, Jewish newspapers torn up
    Image 2 of 3

    Dozens of missing people posters and Jewish newspapers could be seen torn and crumbled up on the streets of Manhattan. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

  • Protesters tear down posters
    Image 3 of 3

    Pro-Palestinian activists tear down posters of kidnapped Israelis on display in New York City. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

Video from the protest Friday night showed one protester climbing up a streetpost to tear down American flags and United Nations flags while hoards of protesters gathered and cheered at the base.

"You are unlawfully in the roadway. If you remain in the roadway and refuse to use the sidewalk, you will be placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct," a NYPD officer is heard saying into a megaphone at the demonstration.

The protester eventually comes down from the post only to be arrested by New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers and taken away from the area kicking and screaming.

Protester arrested by NYPD

The protester who climbed a New York City lamppost and broke flags representing the United States and the United Nations is detained by NYPD officers. ( Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

WASHINGTON POST APOLOGIZES, REMOVES ANTI-HAMAS CARTOON AFTER CRITICS CALLED IT RACIST 

In another video, an Israel supporter and his wife are seen walking toward Grand Central Station surrounded by NYPD officers as some pro-Palestinian activists yell in the couple's direction while following them. The man can be seen arguing with the mob while officers try to keep the groups separated.

At one point, the demonstrators can be heard chanting, "shame on you, shame on you," at the couple.

  • NYPD officers separate pro-Israel man, rioters
    Image 1 of 2

    A pro-Israel man argues with pro-Palestinian activists while escorted through the protest by NYPD officers. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

  • Pro-Israel man, wife in NYC
    Image 2 of 2

    The man and his wife were escorted to Grand Central by police as pro-Palestinian activists followed them. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

THE MOST EXTREME ANTI-ISRAEL, HAMAS-SYMPATHIZING MOMENTS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES SINCE THE OCT. 7 ATTACKS

By 9 p.m., protesters had amassed outside of Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, causing authorities to close access to the station for a couple of hours. It reopened at 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to a Notify NYC alert.

In a social media video, a mob of protesters could be seen attempting to gain access into the terminal by violently kicking the glass doors, which were locked, ultimately causing damage to one. Law enforcement could be seen standing on the inside of the terminal.

  • Man detained by NYPD
    Image 1 of 2

    A man is detained by NYPD during a pro-Palestinian rally that began in midtown Manhattan Friday afternoon and ended up at Grand Central. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

  • NYPD officers, protester
    Image 2 of 2

    The NYPD said the demonstration ended with multiple arrests. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

An unknown number of protesters were arrested during the hourslong demonstration. 

The NYPD told Fox News Digital the total number of arrests had not yet been calculated.

