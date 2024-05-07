Anti-Israel protests move off-campus in NYC, dozens arrested after war memorial vandalized
Dozens of anti-Israel agitators were arrested Monday during a march toward the Met Gala overnight. Columbia University has canceled its commencement ceremony amid the unrest, and anti-Israel riots have spread to Europe at the University of Amsterdam, Netherlands.
UCLA Chancellor Gene Block announced an investigation into the "group of instigators" who "violently attacked" an anti-Israel encampment on the school's campus last week.
Rick Braziel, inaugural associated vice chancellor and chief safety officer, has been chosen to lead the investigation "to identify the perpetrators of the violence and hold them to account."
The LAPD also has a detective committed to assisting UCLA in "investigative efforts," Block said, and LA County District Attorney George Gascón is also prepared to prosecute "the instigators" to the fullest extent of the law.
"This was a truly despicable act, and in my message to campus the following day, I committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice," Block said.
The university is also looking into "all available footage" of the incident and asking witnesses who "saw the violence firsthand" to report it. Block also said the school is conducting a "broader assessment of all acts of violence over the last 12 days, including those against counter-protestors(sic)."
"Holding the instigators of this attack accountable and enhancing our campus safety operations are both critical. Our community members can only learn, work and thrive in an environment where they feel secure," he concluded.
Student protesters have occupied a building at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), demanding that the institution divest from Israel.
Protesters have occupied the first floor of an administrative building at 20 Washington Place in Providence, the Brown Daily Herald reported.
RISD spokeswoman Jaime Marland told Fox News Digital the school affirms "our students’ right to freedom of expression, freedom of speech, and peaceful assembly."
"RISD condemns violence and injustice, and we decry antisemitism, Islamophobia and all forms of hate. The wellbeing of all of our students has been and remains our top priority, and we continue to support all members of our community," she said.
The school's president and provost met with the demonstrators on site Monday night.
Marland did not respond to questions about whether the school will call police but pointed to an April 26 letter from President Crystal Williams to the RISD community that described the school's position on police presence.
In the letter, Williams wrote, “there is no moment when I, as your president, want to see police action taken against students who are peacefully protesting.”
Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday night and condemned college and university administrations that are giving in to the "temper tantrum" thrown by anti-Israel agitators.
Bennett reacted to the news that Rutgers University gave in to several demands from protesters on its campus, including that they accept at least 10 Gazan students to study at the school on a scholarship and hiring additional professors who specialize in Palestinian and Middle Eastern studies.
"Normal kids are fed up," Bennett said. "And I imagine normal kids would be fed up at Columbia. But this is what happens when adults capitulate their authority."
"Who's in charge at Columbia?" he asked. "Who's in charge at Rutgers? Who's in charge at UCLA? Certainly not the administrators. It's those demonstrators, a small group of demonstrators closing down these institutions."
Bennett said these institutions of higher learning have been "corrupted" by the left and warned that hatred directed towards Jews will come for Christians next.
Between Columbia's and The City College of New York's campuses last week, police arrested 282 people and worked to dismantle illegal encampments. The NYPD revealed half of those arrested were outside agitators not affiliated with the universities.
Manhattan Institute fellow Rafael Mangual told Fox News Digital in a phone interview this month that the NYPD is spread thin as it juggles safety concerns revolving around the protests, in addition to a handful of other public safety issues in the city.
"The department being spread as thin as it is, is really going to constrain its ability to respond to any kind of major shift," Mangual said. "Again, we're hoping ... that the beginning of this trend of a crime decline continues. But if this summer turns out to be a very hot summer on the crime front, I mean, that can be particularly disastrous at a time in which the department is spread as thin as it is."
A group of 13 U.S. federal judges appointed by former President Trump have vowed not to hire law school students and undergraduates from New York City-based Columbia University due to the school’s handling of the anti-Israel protests that ultimately led to an academic hall being occupied.
In a letter obtained by Reuters which was addressed to Columbia University President Minouche Shafik and Law Dean Gillian Lester, the 13 conservative judges said they lost confidence in the university as an institution of higher education, saying instead it has become "an incubator of bigotry."
"Since the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas, Columbia University has become ground zero for the explosion of student disruptions, antisemitism, and hatred for diverse viewpoints on campuses across the nation. Disruptors have threatened violence, committed assaults, and destroyed property," the letter reads. "As a result, Columbia has disqualified itself from educating the future leaders of our country."
The judges offered the administrators guidance on how the university could reclaim its "once-distinguished" reputation, starting with punishing students and faculty with profound consequences for those who participated in campus disruptions and violated established rules regarding the use of university facilities and public spaces as well as threats against fellow members of the school community.
They explained that in the past, citizens were warned that trespassing on public spaces was enough to warrant incarceration, and the same conduct should warrant lesser measures like expulsion or termination.
"After all, elite universities purport to train not just law-abiding citizens but future leaders," the letter reads. "Universities should also identify students who engage in such conduct so that future employers can avoid hiring them."
The judges also offered their stance on free speech, saying the university should offer neutrality and nondiscrimination when protecting free speech and enforcing the rules of conduct on campus.
A group of fraternity members at the University of North Carolina (UNC) captured the attention of the nation last week when they held up the American flag as pro-Palestinian protesters tried to replace the Stars and Stripes with a Palestinian flag.
After enduring nearly an hour of screaming, slurring and flying objects, the fraternity brothers held up the fallen American flag until it could be restored in a display that many considered a heroic act of patriotism. A GoFundMe was started to throw a party for the fraternities involved, which raised over half a million dollars by the time donations closed.
Will, a member of UNC's Phi Delta Theta chapter, told Fox News Digital that in the lead-up to last Tuesday's protest, he spent time talking to people to better understand exactly what they aimed to achieve with their demonstrations. Will said he and his friend Ben went to see the protest in the early afternoon, but ultimately left. Once they heard the American flag had been ripped down and replaced by the Palestinian flag, they rushed back to campus.
"We were kind of baffled," Will said of his experience watching the Palestinian flag raise up on the flag pole at the American university.
"My biggest fear was that they had taken it down, it was under their feet or they're gonna try to light fire to it or something, but it ended up being taken by police," he added. "We hung out, [but] we were getting increasingly frustrated because we're both relatively neutral in the conflict. At the end of the day, it's a world away from here and we can't make much of a difference from North Carolina. It immediately became an issue for me and for a lot of other people that the American flag came down."
President Biden is expected to deliver a strong condemnation of antisemitism Tuesday during a ceremony to remember victims of the Holocaust as anti-Israel protests have roiled U.S. college campuses.
The president will deliver remarks at the Capitol after students and outside agitators protesting the war in Gaza — some of whom have used antisemitic chants and made threats towards Jewish students and Israel supporters — have disrupted universities across the country.
Biden has struggled to balance his support for Israel after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack — the deadliest day for Jews worldwide since the Holocaust — with his efforts to constrain its war on the militant group in Gaza.
“You can expect the president to make clear that during these sacred days of remembrance, we honor the memory of the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. “And we recommit to heeding the lessons of this dark chapter. Never again.”
Jean-Pierre said Biden would speak to the “horrors” of the Hamas attack, and how antisemitism is on the rise globally and at home.
“And he will speak to how since October 7th, we’ve seen an alarming rise in antisemitism in the U.S. and our cities, our communities and on our campuses,” she added.
Anti-Israel riots have spread to the Netherlands.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, police arrested more than 120 people at an encampment erected at the University of Amsterdam. The sweeping arrest comes as demonstrations calling for the death of America and Israel have roiled campuses in the U.S. and have spread into Europe.
Police in the Dutch capital said the protests turned violent and that their action was "necessary to restore order" in a statement on X.
Officers used batons and shields as they moved into the demonstration, beating some of the protesters and pulling down tents, video from the scene aired by national broadcaster NOS showed. Police also used a mechanical digger to rip down barricades.
There were no reported injuries.
On Monday, the agitators copied the template of those agitators at elite U.S. colleges and universities as they formed barricades from wooden pallets and bicycles, NOS reported.
Photos from the Amsterdam campus showed the agitators had erected tents, displayed anti-Israel banners and had gathered containers of food.
