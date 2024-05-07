Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION

Israeli, American flag display vandalized at Harvard University

Unsanctioned student group Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine gave university administrators until Monday evening to negotiate with protest leaders, but that offer was ignored

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Harvard student says DEI at school includes Jewish students in name only Video

Harvard student says DEI at school includes Jewish students in name only

Harvard University student Alex Bernat says the encampment on campus is disruptive to student life and blatantly antisemitic. 

A display of over one thousand Israeli and American flags was destroyed over the weekend at Harvard University.

The flags were planted by the local chapter of the Young America's Foundation to honor the victims of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that sparked the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Jewish student who helped plant the flags with YAF, said he found the display vandalized coming home from a Sabbath service.

BIDEN DONORS FUNDING GROUPS BEHIND ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES: REPORT

YAF Harvard

Israeli and American flags planted as part of a memorial display in honor of Oct. 7 victims were vandalized on the Harvard University campus. (Young America's Foundation)

"We had almost all of our Israeli flags and our American flags either thrown all over the campus, thrown in the garbage, or ripped," Kestenbaum said in a video showing the damaged flags. "All of our hostage posters were of course ripped and destroyed, so we’re gonna get new ones."

YAF posted photos and videos of the damage on social media. The group plans to fix the memorial.

"These flags represent the Americans and Israelis who’ve been held hostage since October 7th," YAF President Gov. Scott Walker said in a statement following the vandalism. "The radicals who vandalized this display don’t care about them. They are wrong. So wrong."

HARVARD STUDENT SAYS 'PRO-TERRORISM HATE FEST' IS HAPPENING IN ENCAMPMENT BEYOND SCHOOL'S LOCKED GATES

Harvard encampment

A view of the encampment in Harvard yard. The "Liberated Zone" displays several signs decrying genocide and calling for divestment from Israel.  (Nikolas Lanum/Fox News Digital)

Students at an encampment on the Harvard campus are facing threats of severe disciplinary action by the university administration

Harvard President Alan Garber has announced that students involved in the unsanctioned group Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine (HOOP) could face involuntary leave if their protest continues, according to the Harvard Crimson.

HOOP gave school administrators until Monday evening to begin negotiating with student protest leaders, but did not receive a response. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harvard encampment signs

Signs near the encampment at Harvard University called for Palestinians to take land in Israel.  (Nikolas Lanum/Fox News Digital)

The unrecognized student group has not made clear what will happen now that the deadline has lapsed.

The students are demanding the university entirely divest from companies and financial technologies connected with Israel.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com