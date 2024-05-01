Expand / Collapse search
Anti-Israel agitator calls Byron Donalds an 'Uncle Tom,' 'race traitor' at GWU encampment

Black Republican congressman was also accused of being paid by AIPAC

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Protesters at George Washington University tear down police barriers Video

Protesters at George Washington University tear down police barriers

Fox News' Ashley Strohmier reports the latest on anti-Israel protests nationwide. 

An anti-Israel activist shouted multiple epithets at Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., as he made an appearance at a Washington, D.C. college disrupted by protests.

On Wednesday, Donalds was one of the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee who visited an anti-Israel protester encampment at George Washington University amid a nationwide series of protests about the war in Gaza. The Daily Caller released video of Donalds being berated by a middle-aged man with a foreign accent who appeared to be part of the protests that afternoon. 

"How much is AIPAC paying you, you bastard?" the man asked, referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, an organization which lobbies for policies favorable to Israel. While this initially did not draw a significant reaction, Donalds turned around when the same man asked, "How much is AIPAC paying you, you race traitor?" 

Another person in the audience could be heard objecting, "’Race traitor,’ what!?"

Byron Donalds speaking

US Representative Byron Donalds and other Republican members of the House Oversight Committee tour the encampment at University Yard at George Washington University in Washington DC, United States on May 1, 2024. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

ANTISEMITIC RIOT AT COLUMBIA REACHES BOILING POINT AS AGITATORS TAKE OVER ACADEMIC BUILDING, BARRICADE DOORS

The protester continued, "Yeah! Yeah! Uncle Tom!"

Someone else asked, "Why is the United States supporting a Jewish supremacist country?"

The first protester continued his line of attack, "Outside agitators aren’t allowed, you’re working for a foreign entity, you bastard!"

Donalds calmly quipped, "That guy’s really old to be in college, anyway-," and turned around to field more questions.

Donalds looks on

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., leaves a House Republican Conference speaker of the house meeting in Longworth Building on Friday, October 13, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY FACILITIES WORKER SPEAKS OUT AFTER TERROR TAKEOVER: 'THEY HELD ME HOSTAGE'

Donalds declared that while he supports George Washington's leadership, he demanded further action from the D.C. mayor.

"Trespassing is ILLEGAL. This isn't hard," he said of the protesters, adding, "I stand with @GWtweets leadership I stand for law & order in our nation's capital. It's BEYOND TIME that Mayor Bowser takes action & removes this illegal encampment per the university's request."

George Washington released a statement about the House committee members' visit, declaring, "University officials met with the group in advance of their tour to inform the delegation about how GW has responded to the demonstration. University officials reaffirmed their commitment to the safety of all students, freedom of speech, accountability for those who have violated university policy, and stability on the campus so students can complete their academic requirements and attend their graduation ceremonies."

Protesters are led out of Columbia University in zip-tie handcuffs Video

Fox News Digital reached out to both George Washington University and Donalds for comment but has yet to receive a response. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.