Jordan to hold third round speaker vote Thursday after back-to-back defeats

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, intends to hold a third round vote for speaker on Thursday, a source familiar told Fox News Digital.

"We're going to keep going," Jordan's spokesman told Fox News Digital earlier when asked if there will be a third round.

All House Democrats and 22 Republicans voted against Jordan's bid for speaker on Wednesday. That's two more GOP lawmakers than who voted against Jordan on Tuesday.

But nevertheless, Jordan's allies have insisted that it was not an immediate sign of his campaign for speaker faltering.

"Don’t lose faith if [Jordan] loses a few votes on the second ballot. I’m committed to voting as many times as we must to get Jim elected as Speaker, as long as he is putting his name forward," Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., wrote on X. "If that means we vote all night, then buckle up cause we will vote all night!"

And earlier, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., also expressed optimism.

"Just so there’s no surprises: Jordan will likely have FEWER votes today than yesterday — as I expected," Perry said on social media.

"This is the fight — which Jim Jordan represents — to end the status quo, and it ain’t easy…Stay strong and keep praying."