Jeffries blasts Jordan as 'poster child of MAGA extremism' after failed speaker vote, pushes bipartisan path

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., railed against the GOP nominee for House speaker following a failed vote to fill the role Tuesday.

Jeffries spoke to reporters outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C, following House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan's attempt to gather enough votes on the House floor to win the speakership.

Jeffries blasted Jordan, R-Ohio, after his first speaker vote failed with 20 Republican votes against him, saying the GOP speaker nominee is the "poster child of MAGA extremism" and "not one" of the respected Republicans among the House Democrats.

During the gaggle, Jeffries said that "informal talks" are ongoing with some Republicans, but would not elaborate.

JIM JORDAN LOSES IN FIRST ROUND OF HOUSE SPEAKER VOTE

"My hope, now that it's clear Jim Jordan lacks the votes to be speaker, is that those conversations will accelerate this evening," Jeffries said.

Jeffries also said that "House Democrats have made it clear" they are "ready, willing, and able to find bipartisan common ground on any issue in order to make a difference in the lives of everyday Americans."

"It's time to get off the sidelines, break away from the extremists," he said. "Get in the arena, so we can find a bipartisan path forward."

Jeffries added the "Republicans are unable to function on their own right now" and that there are "only two paths."

"Either you're going to continue to bend the knee to the most extreme members of your conference, who are not interested in governing, or you can partner with Democrats to do the business of the American people," he said.

"All options are on the table."

Jeffries isn't the only House Democrat taking shots at the Republicans.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., blasted Republicans on Twitter over the lack of a speaker of the House.

"Trump is in Court," Swalwell wrote. "Republicans have no Speaker."

"This is always how it was going to end with these chaos agents in charge," he continued.

Jordan lost the first-round vote to be House speaker on Tuesday after 20 Republicans joined all Democrats to shoot down his candidacy.

Seven Republicans voted for Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who was the previous speaker-designate before being forced to withdraw due to mounting opposition. Six GOP lawmakers voted for ousted ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and three moderate New York Republicans voted for former GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York.

Additional votes were cast for House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla.; Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif.; and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Jordan told reporters later on Tuesday that he intended to hold another vote later in the day.

"We need to get a speaker as soon as possible to get back to work for the American people," he said.

But there appears to be some friction going on behind closed doors. A source familiar with discussions told Fox News Digital that Jordan and Scalise met after the vote. During the meeting, Jordan asked for Scalise's support for speaker, but Scalise would not commit, the source said.

A spokesperson for Scalise told Fox News Digital that the report was "not accurate."

"Leader Scalise has been the only candidate throughout this process who has publicly declared he will be supportive of whomever the conference nominates for Speaker, and his position has not changed. He voted for Jim Jordan on the floor and will continue to do so," the spokesperson said.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.