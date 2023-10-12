Scalise drops out of race for House speaker

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., has dropped out of the race for House speaker.

He announced the decision following a closed-door meeting with fellow House Republicans Thursday evening.

In a press conference following his decision to step aside, Scalise called for the Republican Party to come together for the country over its members' own political agendas.

"If you look at over the last few weeks, if you look at where our conferences there's still work to be done. Our conference still has to come together and is not there. There are still some people that have their own agendas. And I was very clear we have to have everybody put their agendas on the side and focus on what this country needs. This country is counting on us to come back together," he said.

"This House of Representatives needs a speaker, and we need to open up the House again. But clearly, not everybody is there. And they're still schisms that have to get resolved. I never came here for a title I've had some great titles. I'm the Majority Leader of the House, and I love the job I have," he added

Scalise went on to say that he would push for a new speaker to be elected quickly, but stopped short of making any endorsement.

"I've cut no deals with anybody. I'm sure there will be a lot of people that look at it. But it's got to be people that aren't doing it for themselves and their own personal interests," he said.

Scalise won a Republican conference vote for the nomination of speaker earlier this week over Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, but many GOP members said they would not vote for him on the House floor.

Following the conference meeting Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said he was "not surprised" to see Scalise leave the race. He expressed his support for Jordan and said he thinks he can reach the required votes to become speaker.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who supported Jordan in the conference vote, reacted with a statement saying he remained "committed to doing everything I can to help elect him the next Speaker of the House."

The race to fill the role that serves as the second place in the presidential order of succession came about after the House voted 216-210 to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the position last week.

