Northern Israel comes under ‘most intense’ attacks since war against Hamas broke out in October

A northern Israeli town and city were struck with Hezbollah rockets on Wednesday, according to the Times of Israel.

Rosh Hanikra and Kiryat Shmona were targeted, where sirens reportedly rang all day. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Hezbollah reportedly fired 18 rockets at Rosh Hanikra, a coastal kibbutz. The terrorist group said they were intended to hit an Israeli naval base.

Another barrage was fired at Kiryat Shmona, where residential buildings were damaged. Hezbollah claimed that they fired around 30 rockets at the city, the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli outlet called it "the most intense volleys on northern Israel since the region was plunged into war on October 7."