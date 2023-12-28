Northern Israel comes under ‘most intense’ attacks since war against Hamas broke out in October
A town and city in northern Israel were struck with Hezbollah rockets on Wednesday in what The Times of Israel described as "the most intense volleys... since the region was plunged into war on October 7."
A northern Israeli town and city were struck with Hezbollah rockets on Wednesday, according to the Times of Israel.
Rosh Hanikra and Kiryat Shmona were targeted, where sirens reportedly rang all day. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Hezbollah reportedly fired 18 rockets at Rosh Hanikra, a coastal kibbutz. The terrorist group said they were intended to hit an Israeli naval base.
Another barrage was fired at Kiryat Shmona, where residential buildings were damaged. Hezbollah claimed that they fired around 30 rockets at the city, the Times of Israel reported.
The Israeli outlet called it "the most intense volleys on northern Israel since the region was plunged into war on October 7."
Twenty-one people have been taken into custody overnight in the West Bank over suspicions of helping fund the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces announced Thursday.
The IDF said "During the operation, terrorist funds were located and tens of millions of shekels, safes, documents, recording systems and telephones were confiscated."
One Israeli shekel is worth about 28 U.S. cents.
The IDF said it was working in collaboration with other Israeli agencies and "arrested 21 wanted persons in three central divisions - Menashe, Binyamin and Etzion, who are suspected of involvement in funding Hamas."
The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that two of its soldiers have been killed in fighting at a mosque in Khan Younis, where a bomb was set off.
"During an activity of the 12th Battalion's combat team at the Qutaiba mosque in the Khan Younis area belonging to Hamas, the fighters identified a wide underground infrastructure in the mosque," the IDF said in a statement. "In one of the rooms, a bomb was set off and the troops were fired upon, the fighters returned fire while rescuing the wounded battalion fighters, and eliminated with air support additional terrorists who tried to escape from the mosque.
"Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot and Sergeant Yonatan Din Chaim were killed in this activity," the IDF added.
The IDF released an image showing a firearm it says was found in the mosque.
The Israeli Air Force struck an anti-tank missile terrorist cell in Daraj Tuffah on Thursday with the guidance of Israel Defense Forces troops on the ground in the area.
The IDF said troops destroyed terrorist infrastructure inside a building after RPG missiles were fired from it in the direction of an IDF vehicle. An anti-tank missile launch site with operating terrorists was struck by an IAF fighter jet in the same area at the direction of troops on the ground.
Israeli forces have also conducted operations in the Daraj Tuffah area over the past two days, eliminating terrorists via ground and aerial strikes.
"In a separate incident, terrorists fired at IDF troops from a building during operational activity," the IDF said. "Following searches of the residence from which the shots were fired, the troops located dozens of weapons."
The IDF's naval forces are also providing support to troops conducting ground operations in the Gaza Strip.
