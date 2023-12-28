Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Second American held hostage by Hamas confirmed dead in Gaza

Last week, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced Haggai's husband, Gad, also an Israeli American, was dead

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
close
Trey Yingst: Israel fighting conflict on multiple fronts as battles expand inside Gaza Video

Trey Yingst: Israel fighting conflict on multiple fronts as battles expand inside Gaza

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on the latest as the Israeli military continues offensive across the Gaza Strip on 'Special Report.' 

A second American being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has died, Fox News has learned. 

Judi Weinstein Haggai and her husband, both Israeli Americans in their 70s, were shot and taken hostage from their community of Kibbutz Nir when Hamas-led forces mounted a deadly terror attack on Israeli communities on Oct. 7. They disappeared in the fields surrounding Kibbutz Nir Oz early that Saturday morning and had not been heard from since. 

On Thursday, the community announced that Haggai was dead. She was one of eight Americans being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

The announcement comes just a week after the community said Haggai's husband, Gad, had died. He was the first American hostage to die in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE UPDATES ON THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai

Judith and Gad Haggai, a couple in their 70s who resided in southern Israel's Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza border, were on a morning walk when the chaos erupted. (Iris Weinstein Haggai )

The six other Americans being held hostage by Hamas include Omer Neutra, 21; Itay Chen, 19; Sagui Dekel-Chen- 35; Edan Alexander, 19; Hersh Goldberg Polin and Keith Samuel Siegel.

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU CALLS FOR DESTRUCTION OF HAMAS, LISTS THREE 'PREREQUISITES' FOR PEACE

The couple is survived by their children, who live in Colorado, Singapore and Israel.

Following Gad's death last week, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden said they were "heartbroken."

"Today, we are praying for their four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones and are grieving this tragic news with them," Biden said in a statement.

Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai

Judi Weinstein Haggai and her husband, Gad,, both Israeli Americans in their 70s, were shot and taken hostage from their community of Kibbutz Nir on Oct. 7. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden said he spoke with the couple’s daughter by phone during his meeting with the families of hostages last week.

He also reaffirmed his pledged to the families that "we will not stop working to bring them home."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their bodies are being held by the terror group.

Fox News' Yael Rotem-Kuriel and Greg Norman contributed to this report.