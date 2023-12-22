Israel has killed more than 2,000 ‘terrorists’ since the end of Gaza Strip cease-fire, IDF says
The Israeli military has killed more than 2,000 “terrorists” since the end of a brief cease-fire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, officials say.
The Israeli Air Force announced Friday that it has struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and killed a Hamas engineer as part of its latest operations to combat terrorism.
"Fighter jets of the Air Force attacked a series of targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanese territory a short time ago," it wrote in a post on X. "Among the targets attacked were military sites where the organization's terrorists operated alongside terrorist infrastructures."
In the Gaza Strip, "an Air Force fighter jet directed by the 215th Brigade eliminated an engineering operative of the terrorist organization Hamas who was engaged in placing charges against our forces, and a terrorist squad that endangered our forces in the Gaza Strip was attacked," the Israeli Air Force added.
Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday that "we've had over 20 nations now sign on to participate" in Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led effort to protect ships from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.
"The forces assigned to Operation Prosperity Guardian will serve as a highway patrol of sorts, patrolling the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to respond to and assist as necessary commercial vessels that are transiting this vital international waterway," Ryder said during a press briefing. "It's a defensive coalition meant to reassure global shipping and mariners that the international community is there to help with safe passage.
Ryder also said "In the days ahead, the United States will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners who share the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation" and "we expect to see the coalition continue to grow."
"The Houthis need to stop these attacks. They need to stop them now," Ryder warned. "You know, that's clear and simple. And they really need to ask themselves if they've bitten off more than they can chew when it comes to taking on the entire international community and negatively impacting billions of dollars in global trade, economic prosperity and international law.
A group of House Democrats introduced a resolution this week that condemns antisemitism, Islamophobia and "anti-Palestinian discrimination."
The bill, led by progressive Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., memorialized 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, a Palestinian boy who was stabbed to death by his parents’ landlord in an alleged hate crime. The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., and Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.
In addition to honoring him, the resolution text also included a provision saying the U.S. "has zero tolerance for hate crimes, Islamophobia, antisemitism, and anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab discrimination."
And in what appears to be a veiled jab at leftists’ pro-Israel colleagues, the resolution also stated that "it is the duty of elected officials and media to tell the truth without dehumanizing rhetoric when informing the public of factual information."
Hagari also said the IDF had destroyed a tunnel network in the “Hamas Elite Quarter” in the heart of Gaza City.
“This is a complex network of tunnels connecting hideout apartments to various facilities and bunkers of senior members of the Hamas terrorist organization, which we revealed to the world yesterday,” he said.
Israel and Hamas resumed military operations earlier this month after a brief pause in fighting to exchange hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
Israel is facing growing pressure from its citizens to ensure the release of the remaining hostages being held captive in Gaza. Hamas has rejected Israeli proposals for a week-long truce in exchange for hostages.
The terror group reportedly declared it will no longer discuss releasing any hostages until Israel ends its military campaign In Gaza.
