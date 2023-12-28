Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitic queries 'up massively' since October 7, SEO expert says

An internet expert's study regarding Google searches for antisemitic queries has him "scared for Jews everywhere!"

Mordy Oberstein, a leading search engine optimization (SEO) expert, authored The Middle East Journal's study, and shared the data on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The statistics had him "shaking," he said. 

"I did not think the data would be this bad," Oberstein posted. "The numbers are up across the globe."

Some of the study highlights show Google searches for "glory to our martyrs" and "intifada revolution" up 12,000% since Oct. 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel. 

Google search

Google searches drive more than 50% of web traffic, SEO expert Mordy Oberstein says. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Other phrases with massive search increases include "kill Jews," up 1,800% and "why are Jews bad," up 450%. 

"Hitler was right," queries are also up 120%, according to data from digital marketing platform Semrush.

The highest increase, with 100,000 searches a month in the U.S. alone, a 15,000% increase overall, is the phrase "from the river to the sea."  

"Keep in mind this is a phrase that is both a part of Hamas’ official charter and also led to the US Congress censuring one of its own members for using it," Oberstein wrote. He also pulled data from France, Turkey, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Graffiti on a classroom wall at York Universtiy in Canada saying shoot a Jew in the head

At York University in Canada, antisemitic graffiti was scrawled in a classroom on Oct. 26, 2023. (Courtesy of Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus)

Oberstein is the head of the SEO brand at Israeli software company Wix, and says Google searches drive more than 50% of web traffic. Estimates put daily searches at more than eight billion.  

Tehran has tried to take some credit for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel as part of revenge for the killing of a high-ranking Iranian official, but the terrorist group Hamas flatly denied the claims in a bizarre spat between close allies. 

Jewish star

"Why are Jews bad," Google searches have increased 450% since Oct. 7, an SEO expert says. (iStock)

Hamas, however, immediately rejected Iran’s statement, stressing that the group has "repeatedly" confirmed the "motives and reasons" for the attack, which it labeled as "acts of Palestinian resistance… in response to the Zionist occupation and its ongoing aggression against our people and our holy sites," The Jerusalem Post reported. 

