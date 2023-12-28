Antisemitic queries 'up massively' since October 7, SEO expert says

An internet expert's study regarding Google searches for antisemitic queries has him "scared for Jews everywhere!"

Mordy Oberstein, a leading search engine optimization (SEO) expert, authored The Middle East Journal's study, and shared the data on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The statistics had him "shaking," he said.

"I did not think the data would be this bad," Oberstein posted. "The numbers are up across the globe."



Some of the study highlights show Google searches for "glory to our martyrs" and "intifada revolution" up 12,000% since Oct. 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel.

Other phrases with massive search increases include "kill Jews," up 1,800% and "why are Jews bad," up 450%.

"Hitler was right," queries are also up 120%, according to data from digital marketing platform Semrush.

The highest increase, with 100,000 searches a month in the U.S. alone, a 15,000% increase overall, is the phrase "from the river to the sea."

"Keep in mind this is a phrase that is both a part of Hamas’ official charter and also led to the US Congress censuring one of its own members for using it," Oberstein wrote. He also pulled data from France, Turkey, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Oberstein is the head of the SEO brand at Israeli software company Wix, and says Google searches drive more than 50% of web traffic. Estimates put daily searches at more than eight billion.

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.