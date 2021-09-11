America remembers 9/11 20 years later: LIVE UPDATES

incoming update…
Hundreds of people lined the road to the Flight 93 Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Friday night as 40 people carried lanterns, representing the passengers and crew who defeated the terrorist hijackers on the plane before it went down in a field, according to a report.
The luminaria ceremony is a yearly tradition at the memorial but had weighted significance after 20 years since the 9/11.
“We need this,” Gordon Felt, who lost his brother on the flight that day, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Our country and the world needs places like the Flight 93 National Memorial because it reminds us of who we are, who we became and perhaps who we could once again become — a healing.”
In a video released Friday, President Biden reflected on the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in America, insisting that "national unity" is America's "greatest strength."
Biden opened the video by discussing his friend Davis, whom Biden said he "grew up with in Delaware."
"On this day, 20 years ago, he and his family had just passed the first year without their youngest of three sons, Teddy, who died in a boating accident at age 15," Biden said as he began to describe one family's horror on that day.
"His eldest son, Davis Jr., was just six days into a new job on the 104th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center."
Click here to read more on Fox News.
The U.S. is set to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Saturday with commemorations at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The milestone anniversary takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the Muslim militant group founded by Osama bin Laden that carried out the attacks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Live Coverage begins here