America remembers 9/11 20 years later: LIVE UPDATES

Pennsylvania ceremony honors 40 passengers and crew who thwarted terrorists on Flight 93

Hundreds of people lined the road to the Flight 93 Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Friday night as 40 people carried lanterns, representing the passengers and crew who defeated the terrorist hijackers on the plane before it went down in a field, according to a report.

The luminaria ceremony is a yearly tradition at the memorial but had weighted significance after 20 years since the 9/11.

“We need this,” Gordon Felt, who lost his brother on the flight that day, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Our country and the world needs places like the Flight 93 National Memorial because it reminds us of who we are, who we became and perhaps who we could once again become — a healing.”